‘Was that Will Smith?’: Chris Rock jokes after Dave Chappelle attacked at Netflix comedy festival

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 3 days ago

Chris Rock cracked a Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles by an audience member last night (3 May).

The comedians were performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man “ran on-stage and lunged at [Chappelle] knocking him to the floor,” US reporter Sharon Carpenter, who was in attendance, tweeted.

A video posted on TikTok showed Rock then joining Chappelle on stage after security subdued the man and took him away.

“Was that Will Smith?” Rock can be heard saying on stage leading to huge cheers from the crowd.

Rock was famously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars ceremony last month, after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved haircut.

The incident caused widespread condemnation of Smith’s behaviour. He resigned from the Academy a few days later.

Chappelle was also joined on stage by Jamie Foxx, a video showed , whom he thanked for rushing on stage and helping him during the attack.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle joked.

Immediately after, Chappelle made another joke about the attacked being a “trans man” , which has attracted criticism on social media.

The Netflix is a Joke festival is scheduled to continue this week.

