Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on UGA football WR position as Pitt’s Jordan Addison enters portal
Kirby Smart made it clear when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s spring game. The Bulldogs needed more from its wide receiver room. It needed more proven contributors, beyond just AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
“We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that,” Smart said. “We’ve got to grow that. We’ve got to get Arian (Smith) and Jackson (Meeks), CJ (Smith), De’Nylon (Morrissette) up to speed and days like today get them closer. But they’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. We have to continue to grow.
“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, and we’ve got some more guys coming, so we’re going to get some guys to help out.”
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0