Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on UGA football WR position as Pitt’s Jordan Addison enters portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Jordan Addison ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers makes a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart made it clear when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s spring game. The Bulldogs needed more from its wide receiver room. It needed more proven contributors, beyond just AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

“We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that,” Smart said. “We’ve got to grow that. We’ve got to get Arian (Smith) and Jackson (Meeks), CJ (Smith), De’Nylon (Morrissette) up to speed and days like today get them closer. But they’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. We have to continue to grow.

“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, and we’ve got some more guys coming, so we’re going to get some guys to help out.”

The key differences between 2020 LSU and 2022 Georgia football: ‘We’re going to have some grit’

Georgia having 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft is unprecedented. It was one of the many records set by the Bulldogs this past weekend. The other team in recent history to get as close as Georgia did was the 2020 LSU draft haul. The draft success is far from the only commonality between the 2019 LSU team and the 2021 Georgia program. Each had a generational unit, with LSU’s coming on the offensive side of the ball and Georgia relying on its defense. Both schools produced the No. 1 overall pick. And each school ended lengthy losing streaks against Alabama in the process of winning the National Championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
