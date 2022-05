The Baltimore Ravens added two potential cornerstones in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They used the 14th overall pick on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, the player that many have called the best in the draft. Then, they traded for the 25th overall pick and selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the very best centers in the draft, to protect Lamar Jackson.

