The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is planning a few extra bangers for this season, adding performances by both Common and Ben Folds to its upcoming slate. Hip-hop king Common will make his Pops debut on April 25. Common will join the orchestra in performing elections from his three decades in music, with Pops principal guest conductor Damon Gumption directing. Born Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Common rose to notoriety in the 1990s and exploded commercially beginning in 2000 with his first major-label album Like Water for Chocolate. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Common earned numerous awards for his craft, including those from BET and the Grammys.

