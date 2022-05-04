ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equinox Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $19.8 million, after reporting a profit in...

Under Armour: Quarterly Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. on Friday reported a loss of $59.6 million in the first three months of the year. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore company had a loss of 13 cents for the quarter ended March 31. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.
Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Friday reported net income of $493,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period. _____. This...
Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported earnings of $28.6 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share. The diagnostic test maker posted revenue...
Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22. The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts. Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90. The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. NRG...
Home-Based and Mobile Franchises Create a Surge of New Entrepreneurs

Circumstances brought on by the pandemic led to public health policies that have changed the way we work, maybe forever. Suddenly unable to meet in large groups or confined spaces, entire workforces were remanded to their residences and a new acronym, WFH, entered our lexicon. In the adjustment to “working from home” many employees realized the newfound freedom to conduct businesses from the end of kitchen tables, converted guest rooms or even elaborate home offices. Overnight, there was no commute, no traffic and no idle chatting by the proverbial water cooler. Unsurprisingly, many Americans have found remote work to be preferable to the old model. Various surveys have revealed that the majority of employees would rather resign than return to the office, a factor that at least partly contributes to the Great Resignation.
Under Armour plunges as supply-chain struggles hit forecast

Under Armour sank the most in five years after its earnings report showed it's struggling with supply-chain issues and pandemic-related shutdowns in China. Revenue is projected to rise 5% to 7% in the fiscal year ending in March, the company said Friday in a statement. That includes about 3 percentage points of headwinds related to the decision to cancel orders affected by capacity issues, supply-chain delays and Covid-19 in China. Earnings per share, excluding some items, are forecast to be in the range of 63 cents to 68 cents for the year, falling short of some analyst estimates.
Crude hits six-week highs, natural gas crosses $8

Concerns about a tightening oil market as members of the European Union move closer to banning Russian oil overcame concerns about the impact continued impact of COVID shutdowns in China could have on consumption. That sent crude prices to six-week highs, and they posted their first back-to-back weekly gains in...
Carvana father-son duo down $25 billion, leading wealth rout

Nine months ago, the father-son duo that runs used-car company Carvana Co. had a combined personal fortune of more than $32 billion. Ernie Garcia II and Ernie Garcia III have now shed almost 80% of that wealth, one of the biggest and fastest declines of any billionaire family or individual fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Earthstone CEO talks aftermath of dealmaking

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Earthstone Energy recently concluded a series of acquisitions that increased its Permian Basin acreage by 400 percent and almost tripled daily production rates. The company’s transformative acquisitions – and their aftermath – were the focus of Wednesday’s Oilfield Strong...
