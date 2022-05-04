ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Urgent warning to parents of kids as young as SIX over life-threatening heart issues

By Nick McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bL6TE_0fSTghiC00

BEING too tubby can start harming kids’ health from the age of six, research reveals.

A study found overweight youngsters already had “detectable” changes to heart and diabetes risk after their sixth birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S1Xo_0fSTghiC00
Children who are overweight when they are six years old could see an impact on their health later in lif Credit: Getty

And carrying excess pounds as a child significantly raises the likelihood of becoming an obese adult.

Being too heavy raises the chances of diabetes, heart and liver disease, and several common cancers.

Danish researchers tracked nearly 1,000 children aged between two and eight for the study set to be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Maastricht.

Blood tests found no greater risk for tubby pre-schoolers compared to those with a healthy weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuzJE_0fSTghiC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd3e0_0fSTghiC00

But at the age of six, the checks found a “clear difference” between the overweight six-year-olds and their slimmer counterparts.

Portly primary schoolers had significantly higher levels of fasting glucose, insulin, triglycerides and alanine aminotransferase, which indicate a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and liver disease.

Lead researcher Dr Christine Frithioff-Bøjsøe, from Copenhagen University Hospital Holbaek, said: “Overweight in early childhood often tracks into adolescence and adulthood and is associated with a higher risk of heart disease, liver disease, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions in later life.

“As a result, the early identification and treatment of overweight provides a crucial opportunity to improve a child’s health for years to come.”

The study is published in the journal Obesity Research & Clinical Practise.

Lockdown has fuelled record levels of childhood obesity in England – with the number of kids starting school too fat rocketing by 45 per cent last year.

Official data reveals 14.4 per cent of four and five-year-olds were dangerously heavy last year, up from 9.9 per cent in 2019/20.

Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, said: “UK children must be measured yearly from the age two-and-a-half years old to prevent these serious conditions taking hold.”

  • be a good role model
  • encourage 60 minutes, and up to several hours, of physical activity a day
  • keep to child-sized portions
  • eat healthy meals, drinks and snacks - do not follow adult style diets
  • less screen time and more sleep

More detail can be found here on healthy ways to encourage your child to be more active

It comes as Britain is on course to become the fattest nation in Europe by 2033 fuelled by our Deliveroo lifestyle.

A damning report warns levels of flab will rocket by a third in a decade — with nearly four in ten adults obese.

The UK currently holds the title as the tubbiest nation in Western Europe, with 27.8 per cent of Brits dangerously overweight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fSTghiC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fSTghiC00

Only Malta and Turkey weigh-in heavier on the scales, according to the 220-page dossier.

But Britain will soon overtake them all on current trends to top European charts, with experts forecasting obesity levels surging to 37 per cent by the start of the next decade.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Obesity#Type 2 Diabetes#60 Minutes#Danish
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy