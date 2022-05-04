ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Mommy Minute: Screening kids for anxiety, depression

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4fun_0fSTfaUu00

There are new recommendations about screening young kids for both anxiety and depression.

It’s being recommended that kids age eight and older be screened for anxiety and kids 12 and older be screened for depression. That’s according the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, an independent volunteer panel of national experts.

The task force found that screening and providing follow-up care for older kids and teens can reduce symptoms of depression and potentially resolve anxiety, saying if they can catch the kids early, they know the treatments can work and help.

Doctors say depression sometimes gets missed in younger kids because it looks like crankiness, not sadness. They say parents aren’t able to make the distinction.

The number of kids being seen in the emergency room for mental health issues has dramatically increased over the past few years. Some experts say depression and anxiety in teens doubled during COVID-19.

“If we can catch the kids early, we know that the treatments can work and help,” said psychiatrist Dr. Will Connor with Rady Children’s Hospital. “The number of kids in our emergency room has skyrocketed over the last few years. Sometimes almost fifty percent of the kids in the ER are there for mental health issues, mostly suicidality, self-injury AND things like that.”

The task force also reports there’s still not enough evidence to know if it’s beneficial to screen much younger kids for depression and anxiety, and all youth for suicide risk, stating more research is critical.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman. Following Tasha L. Vargas’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison. In January 2021, members of the East Lampeter Township Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

A lost WWII Pennsylvania soldier comes home

(WHTM) — Starting on September 19, 1944, and lasting until December 16, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest was the longest single battle in U.S. Army history. It was also the longest battle on German soil during the war. The Americans suffered at least 33,000 casualties, with some estimates placing the toll as high as 55,000. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Anxiety#Mommy#Mental Health Issues#Suicide#Rady Children S Hospital
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it is set for the general primary on May 17. Ahead of voting day, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Mastriano leads in latest Pa. GOP governor poll; majority undecided

(WHTM) — While the Republican governor’s race remains wide open, with a majority of voters still undecided, candidate Doug Mastriano does have an advantage over the other candidates, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll, conducted between April 20 and May 1, interviewed 792 registered Pennsylvania voters. Of the 325 Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Lebanon man sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance despite being employed at the time. Luis Mercado, 44, was employed as a poultry inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture when he falsely claimed he was unemployed due to the pandemic. He received benefits […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy