Fremont County, WY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 25.4 Fri 9 PM 26.2 26.5 26.2 26.5 1 PM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
County
Fremont County, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHWESTERN GASTON...NORTHWESTERN YORK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Shelby, or near Grover, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, South Gastonia, Grover, Earl, Crowders Mountain State Park, Kings Mountain State Park, Crowders, Bethany and Blacksburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Little Falls affecting Central and Southeast Montgomery and Fairfax Counties. For the Potomac River...including Little Falls...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Little Falls. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks into low lying areas on the Maryland side of the river near Little Falls. Water begins to enter the canoe shed at Sycamore Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.3 feet, or 3.7 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday night. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Little Falls 10.0 6.3 Sat 9 am 6.5 7.2 7.7 10.3 8am Mon
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Saturday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma Critical Fire Weather Conditions in Eastern Colorado on Saturday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 252 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
#Winter Storm Warning#03 27 00
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 22.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Verdigris River Independence 30.0 30.1 Sat 9 am CDT 22.1 19.7 20.3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Maryland Virginia Potomac River at Point of Rocks affecting Loudoun and Frederick Counties. Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE MONDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Point of Rocks. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water enters the comfort station at the Brunswick boat ramp parking area. At 18.0 feet, Water approaches structures at the Brunswick campground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet, or 9.2 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 18.7 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7 feet on 03/03/1954. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Point of Rocks 16.0 6.8 Sat 9 am 7.9 9.7 11.9 18.7 2am Mon
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Paw Paw affecting Morgan, Central and Eastern Allegany and Hampshire Counties. Potomac River at Dam Number Five affecting Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw and Dam Number Five flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Paw Paw. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A parking area adjacent to the highway bridge begins to flood. The roadway to the C&O Canal parking area floods, as does the lowest end of the Purslane Run hiker/biker area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:32 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet, or 9.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Paw Paw 25.0 15.5 Sat 9 am 17.6 20.3 23.3 24.4 8am Sun
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 14.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 21.4 Sat 9am 21.0 18.7 17.2
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Randolph FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following county, Randolph. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - As of 1005 AM, the gauge on the Tygart Valley River at Mill Creek gauge was at 11.7 feet and rising. At 11 feet, County Route 39 floods approximately 225 feet from the bridge heading out of town. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mill Creek and Huttonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1020 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - As of 947 AM, the gauge on Duck Creek near Whipple was at 11.8 feet and rising. Between 11 and 13 feet, sections of State Routes 26, 821, and 145 flood. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marietta, Lower Salem and Devola. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-080315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-220510T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1114 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Kiowa; Roger Mills; Tillman; Washita; Woodward CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY .Hot and very dry air will spread over western Oklahoma and western north Texas on Sunday. In areas that have not seen appreciable rainfall in recent days or weeks, much of the fuels are still dormant or in transition phase. In these areas, initial attach fire activity will be possible. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...97 to 105.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement willl be issued this evening by 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Huntingdon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg exceeds its banks. Several homes are affected. At 12.0 feet, Flood waters from Aughwick Creek cover portions of Gilbo Road, Aughwick Mills Road and Keystone Road in Shirley Township. At 13.2 feet, Route 522 closes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Conway, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Extensive agricultural acreage downstream of Morrilton along the right bank and north of Ormond Lock and Dam. Remove equipment in the floodplain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 30.0 Sat 9 AM 33.0 30.8 25.3 33.0 1 PM 5/08
CONWAY COUNTY, AR

