FOX 29: Parents in Chester County Split on Vaccinating Children Under Six Years Old

UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) — Nurses, paramedics, and other healthcare workers in Delaware County rallied to stop possible closures within the Crozer Health System. They say the loss of certain services could cost lives. Wednesday’s rally outside of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland called attention to four hospitals in Delaware County. Crozer Health is owned by a for-profit management company, which is in the process of selling the hospitals. The company has already made several service cuts and is now reportedly threatening to halt paramedic services. “We have got to have ambulance services,” Peggy Malone, the president of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association, said. “Nobody should wait 30 minutes, 40 minutes when you have a loved one having a heart attack waiting for someone to get to your door to try to save their life. We’re not going to stand for this. Not for our community, and not for our behavioral health patients.” We reached out to Crozer Health for comment. In a written statement, a representative said, “The company has made every effort to meet with union reps to address their concerns and prevent this action from occurring, and they are open to future discussions with them.”

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO