The former Civic Center at 123 Main Street in Phoenixville is being sold by the borough in an online-only auction that concludes June 2 at 11 AM. The borough built a new, larger facility with expanded resources for the community, therefore the circa-1908 building is no longer needed for public use. Reportedly, it was at one point an armory that was renovated for its current uses.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO