Environment

Forecast: Less rain in the forecast￼

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
A couple of isolated showers are moving through the area this evening, but any rain you do see will be short-lived.

Overnight, clouds will clear out. Lows will be near 70 Thursday morning. We will finally see more sunshine throughout the day with little to no chance of rain. It will be hot though! With highs in the lower 90s for Cinco de Mayo, you may just need that frozen margarita to cool you down.

Friday will be just as hot and sunny. There are small chances for a sea breeze shower over the weekend, otherwise, it will be partly sunny and near 90 degrees.

#Sunrise#Cinco De Mayo
Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

