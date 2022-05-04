ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown’s Robin Wiessmann to Roll onto the Amtrak BoD from Position as Pa. Housing Finance Agency CEO

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Picasa at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Pres. Joe Biden has nominated Newtown resident Robin Wiessmann to serve on the board of directors of Amtrak. The shift for the soon-to-be former Pa. Housing Finance Agency (PFHA) CEO was reported by Jeff Blumenthal in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Wiessmann has a deep history in public service. Before leading the PFHA, she was Pa. Secretary of Banking and Securities under Gov. Tom Wolf. Under Gov. Ed Rendell, she was state treasurer.

Her strong suits include public finance; funding for infrastructure, schools, and hospitals; and the banking-regulatory industry.

Throughout the 1990s, she founded and led Artemis Capital Group, the first female-owned investment banking firm on Wall Street.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Wiessmann will help guide Amtrak through what could be a period of massive growth, especially in the northeast corridor.

More on Robin Wiessmann is at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

