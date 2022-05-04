ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Bulldogs Rally to Beat Kennesaw State

By Jack Leo, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbNWK_0fSTXFMl00
Max DeJong Georgia during a game against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia baseball tallied eight unanswered runs in an explosive 10-7 comeback win over Kennesaw State and grabbed a momentum boost before a crucial SEC East series this weekend.

The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9) bounced back from a heartbreaking series loss at LSU on Sunday to beat the Owls (26-18, 14-7 ASUN) on Tuesday night at Foley Field. Down 7-2 in the top of the third, Georgia barked back with seven runs between the third, fifth, and sixth innings and never looked back.

UGA’s offense will look to replicate its performance this weekend against perennial powerhouse Vanderbilt. Game One starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Athens.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Bryce Young Working Out With Big Transfer: Fans React

Not so fast, USC. According to The Athletic, Alabama's Bryce Young was spotted working out with Pitt Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison in Southern California recently. After losing Jameson Williams to the NFL, Bama and their Heisman-winning quarterback could certainly use another weapon on the outside. Why not the one who was voted the best in the country last season?
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennesaw, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennesaw State#College Baseball#Lsu#Asun#Uga#Vanderbilt#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Place
Athens
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Crean reportedly 'hot name' for new college basketball opening

Tom Crean is being talked about in connection with a newly open college basketball head coaching job. The University of Evansville basketball job is open after new athletics director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried decided to fire Todd Lickliter, who went 15-53 in 2-plus seasons after taking over in January 2020. One college basketball insider is already linking Crean to the open job in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

Longtime Alabama Staffer Leaving For Prominent Job

An Alabama athletics staffer has just accepted a new job at another school. Jeff Purinton has gotten a promotion as he's going to be Arkansas State's Athletic Director. He had been with Alabama since 2007 and most recently served as the program's Executive Deputy Director of Athletics. Purinton is thrilled...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family. However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023. On the 247Sports Football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans React To Ex-Player's Harsh Comment

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase. "One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy