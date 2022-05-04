Bulldogs Rally to Beat Kennesaw State

Max DeJong Georgia during a game against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia baseball tallied eight unanswered runs in an explosive 10-7 comeback win over Kennesaw State and grabbed a momentum boost before a crucial SEC East series this weekend.

The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9) bounced back from a heartbreaking series loss at LSU on Sunday to beat the Owls (26-18, 14-7 ASUN) on Tuesday night at Foley Field. Down 7-2 in the top of the third, Georgia barked back with seven runs between the third, fifth, and sixth innings and never looked back.

UGA’s offense will look to replicate its performance this weekend against perennial powerhouse Vanderbilt. Game One starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Athens.

