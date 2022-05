Being proactive when it comes to your fitness and lifestyle is the key to feeling your best as you age. However, overtime your body goes through a lot of changes, many of which are out of our control. You may notice changes in muscle composition, especially a loss of muscle, as you get older. With that being said, there are many ways to keep your muscle tone as you age. Because your body changes over time, you should make changes to your exercise routine accordingly. We asked Ronnie Lubischer, CSCS, owner of Lubischer’s Burn and Blast Training in West Long Branch, NJ, what tweaks you should make to your exercise routine for better muscle tone as you age.

