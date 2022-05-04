Kansas monolith will be returned to Native American tribe

A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
JARED POLIS: A lot of folks, including us, saw the writing on the wall. So what we wanted to do is enshrine the Roe vs. Wade precedent in state law so that we didn't rely on the federal protections, but people would have the freedom here to make their own decisions.
A recently leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. If that happens, more than two dozen states are expected to ban or seriously restrict abortions. That would affect anyone seeking abortion in those states but especially poor women and women of color. NPR's Yuki Noguchi joins us to explain why.
Since Texas passed its anti-abortion law, more and more women have been getting abortion pills at unregulated pharmacies in Mexican border towns — where they are freely sold without a prescription. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Since Texas passed an anti-abortion law in September, more and more women have been going...
