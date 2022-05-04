ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Kim Kardashian ripped for being ‘controlling’ with Pete Davidson in video as fans spot ‘fake’ detail about their romance

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

KIM Kardashian has been accused of being "controlling" with Pete Davidson in a video of them at Ripley's museum.

The reality star, 41, was slammed for telling Pete, 28, to take off his "double hat" in case she wanted to take photos of them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIXcV_0fSTViGm00
KIM Kardashian was accused of being 'controlling' with Pete Davidson in a video of them at Ripley's museum Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255qMI_0fSTViGm00
She told him to take off his second hat in case she wanted to take photos Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbXcm_0fSTViGm00
Critics claimed it was a sign that she's 'using' him for her 'image' Credit: Instagram

The video - taken from their visit to Ripley's in Orlando last month - showed Kim wearing her $5million Marilyn Monroe dress.

She had tried on the dress as a fitting before wearing it to the Met Gaal on Monday.

Pete was in a tartan shirt and a baseball cap, with another cap resting on top of it.

As the couple playfully held hands, she told him: "Take the double hat off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9Elh_0fSTViGm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCpbC_0fSTViGm00

The SNL star lifted the hat off and protested defensively: "I didn't know where to put my hat!"

Kim gestured to an assistant and said, "She'll hold it," before adding: "Just in case. Because if it works and we want to use this somewhere.

"Just if I want to post any behind the scenes..."

Pete replied: "Oh, you don't want me to have a double hat? Thank you, I appreciate that."

She said jokingly: "I'm just looking out for you."

Another assistant then offered to take the hat, with Pete telling him: "Thank you man, this hat caused a lot of trouble."

While the exchange seemed playful, critics claimed it was a clear sign that Kim's romance with Pete is superficial and that she's "using" him for her "image".

BACKLASH

"She is a little bossy. I know he will grow tired of it once the novelty wears off," one commented.

Another added: "She's using him for publicity. As usual she is just image-obsessed. Listen to their convo the way she is directing him to ditch the hat in case she wants to film 'behind the scenes'."

A third posted: "Ok, this came off super controlling."

Kim and Pete began dating in October after growing close during her SNL hosting debut and have since gone from strength to strength.

WHAT'S HE INKING?

Last week, he shocked fans when he appeared to get a tattoo on his neck dedicated to her four kids with Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The initials of their children "KNSCP" - with the first initial standing for Kim - seemed to be inked near his collarbone.

He also has a tattoo dedicated to Kim's blossoming legal career that reads "My girl is a lawyer" on his collarbone.

The E! star had previously failed the bar exam numerous times before finally passing the test this year.

The TV star bragged about the tattoo that the Suicide Squad star had gotten in her honor on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIVcF_0fSTViGm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaHOJ_0fSTViGm00

Kim told the host: "He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got."

While pointing to her collar bone, she said: "I think my favorite one, it says here, 'My Girl Is A Lawyer.' And that one's really cute."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vngW_0fSTViGm00
They began dating in October Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194Uph_0fSTViGm00
Pete has several tattoos dedicated to Kim Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#The Met Gaal
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
418K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy