ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FSW set to renew 'City of Palms' Classic for 5 more years

By John Barron
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxLJE_0fSTTWhM00

Since 1972, the 'City of Palms Classic' has premiered some of the best Basketball talent from around the country.

The FSW Buccaneers will get the chance to be the home for the tournament, for another 5 years.

This tournament is a big deal for everyone in the city of Fort Myers and Southwest Florida.

If you're a fan of Basketball, then this tournament will bring in some of the best college talent from around the country.

Over the years, they've seen everyone from the local Florida Gators, to the reigning top 10 seeds.

But, this isn't just about college Basketball.

They also showcase some of the best talent at the high school level.

This tournament gives local and national basketball players an opportunity to show off their skills in front of college scouts.

Since the beginning of this tournament, FSW has been a big part of it.

Plus, this tournament brings the city of Fort Myers exposure, foot traffic, and some of the profits from the tournament.

The press conference will be taking place at 10 AM Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gulfshore Life lists best places to watch the Kentucky Derby

The Hampton Social at 9114 Strada Place in Naples will have a backdrop to take photos in your derby day hats, with live music and a contest for who’s best dressed. The Brass Tap at 28010 Race Track Road in Bonita Springs will have more than a dozen TVs streaming the race.
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage football teams opening season on national television

If the St. Thomas Aquinas and American Heritage football teams were not already excited about the start of their 2022 seasons, they likely are now. ESPN announced this week that it will air a doubleheader on Aug. 27 as part of the network’s High School Kickoff, including a pair of games featuring St. Thomas Aquinas and American Heritage in their season openers. The Raiders will compete in the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Spun

Emory Jones Makes Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has made his transfer decision. He's heading to the Pac-12. Jones announced on Thursday that he's transferring to Arizona State to join Herm Edwards' program. The Sun Devils lost Jayden Daniels, ASU's starter the last three seasons, to the transfer portal this offseason. He wound...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy