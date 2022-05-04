ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen asked Sam Raimi to change parts of Wanda’s story

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

Elizabeth Olsen has said Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi made several changes to the film at her request.

The actor shot the new film, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , immediately after finishing work on Marvel series WandaVision , which was released in January 2021.

In a new interview with The Independent , Olsen said that there were some parts of the film that “didn’t really make sense” because of certain WandaVision scenes.

“Marvel’s truly a very collaborative space, and we’re constantly being put with other directors and other writers. So they actually do listen when you go, ‘I don’t know, in WandaVision , we did this so I don’t think it really makes sense for us to do this then here.’ And Sam Raimi would just be like, ‘Great, I’m glad you explained that to me.’

She continued: “That happened a lot on Doctor Strange 2 because there was this thread I was trying to pull on WandaVision .”

Elsewhere, Olsen revealed that she loved a fan theory about WandaVision so much she wanted Marvel bosses to “go back” and retroactively add it in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in the UK on 5 May and in the US on 6 May.

Read the full interview with Olsen on The Independent on Saturday (7 May).

Find our two-star verdict on the film here .

ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Marvel
Sam Raimi
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Popculture

Amber Heard Called out After Detail in Johnny Depp Trial Doesn't Add Up

A makeup company confronted Amber Heard on a cover-up claim. Heard recently claimed to have used a concealer made by Milani Cosmetics to cover up bruises from an incident with Johnny Depp, but the company says the product did not come out until after their divorce. Amber Heard's defense attorney...
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
The Independent

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying Thanos theory

An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along.The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline. However, she then goes on to reveal something that was omitted from the film – that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.It’s here where...
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Is the MCU Sequel Streaming?

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fostering epic crossovers and galactic friendships, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is predicted to be a big Phase Four entry with many special guest stars. The first “Doctor Strange” film came out in 2016, which means a lot (truly, a lot) has happened in the period between movies, including an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and the Eternals also entered the picture.
The Independent

