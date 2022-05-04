ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Cooler temps & rain move into New Hampshire

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Another system races across New Hampshire today with periods of rain ahead of some nice weather to end the week. Today will bring periods of rain and cooler temperatures with the...

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

Video: Partly sunny Friday with a slight breeze for parts of New Hampshire

A dry and cooler weekend is on the way after some 60s for highs yesterday and today. A partly sunny and pleasant day today, but it will be noticeably cooler at the coast (60s for most, but a high around 56 near the coastline). There will be a lot of high clouds in southern NH drifting in with a system and its rain passing to our south.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Bright, milder weather ahead in New Hampshire

The latest system races away overnight with a brighter and warmer end to the week. This will be followed by a dry and cooler weekend. Some evening showers then clearing overnight tonight with temps dipping back into the upper 30s far north to the mid to upper 40s far south.
ENVIRONMENT
Seacoast Current

These Bear Cubs in Warren, New Hampshire Are the Cutest Critters You’ll See Today

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Living in New England I've seen my fair share of wildlife in the road or not far from the road. I've seen plenty of deer, one even decided to run into my car once. You read that right, she hit me! I've seen opossums, raccoons, turkeys galore, and even a moose or two. One thing I haven't seen, and honestly am grateful for are bears.
WARREN, NH
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Ranks in Top 10 States to See a Supernatural

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. When you first read those, you probably immediately defended your stance on them. I bet you thought "oh ya, they're real," or "here we go, another crazy person that thinks they're real."
SCIENCE
WMUR.com

Video: Warm spring weather arrives in New Hampshire

As the latest system races away, a brighter and warmer end to the week is ahead. This will be followed by a dry and cooler weekend. This afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s north to the mid- to upper 60s elsewhere. A northwesterly breeze 10-20+ mph is expected before turning lighter this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Breezy Saturday with some sun in New Hampshire

A much cooler feel and breezy this weekend. But we remain dry through Mother's Day. A big warm up is in store for next week. A system with showers will remain to our south this weekend, so a dry stretch will persist into next week. On Saturday, expect some sun mixing with a lot of high clouds (brighter the further north you go). It will be much cooler Saturday with highs only in the 50s, and even cooler at the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 WCYY

Portions of Maine Could See 80-Degree Weather Next Week

As the old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers". Unfortunately for most of Maine, April wasn't just showers, but also incredibly unsatisfying temperatures that never seemed to make it out of the 50's. For northern Maine, it was even worse. The area consistently saw freezing temperatures overnight and was dealt a handful of snowstorms. There's good news on the horizon. After what feels like 3 months of middling temperatures, a preview of summer appears to be on its way next, and it's looking like it'll bring the heat.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Coyote Project

Tuesday, May 10th — Tonight, we are taking a closer look at the coyote. The population is growing in the state and some see the creatures for their beauty and intelligence while others see them as a menace, Sean McDonald digs deeper to understand the Eastern Coyote. Plus, with...
ANIMALS
WMUR.com

Price of diesel at highest level ever in New Hampshire, according to AAA

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in New Hampshire was at a record level on Friday, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is at $6.138, which is 62 cents more expensive than the national average. The diesel price in the Granite State is $1 per gallon more expensive than it was one month ago.
TRAFFIC
WCVB

Sky 5: Whales spotted off New Hampshire coast

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Sky 5 was over a right whale off the New Hampshire coast on Friday. Whale watchers were treated to the spectacular site right from the shores of North Hampton Beach. Last month the New England Aquarium aerial survey team sighted more than 100 whales of...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH

