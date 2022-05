Top 10 Lee County home sales in April 2022: Captiva home sells for $11 million

For the second month in a row a Captiva home was No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County (April 1-30, 2022).

This seven-bedroom, six bath home on Captiva Drive sold for $11,000,000. It previously sold for $4,760,000 in 2021.

Following are the top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for April 2022:

Previously: Top 10 Lee County home sales in March 2022

More: Top 10 Lee County home sales in February 2022

And: Top 10 Lee County home sales in January 2022

1. 15867-15879 Captiva Drive, Captiva

LIST PRICE: $11,700,000

$11,700,000 SOLD PRICE: $11,000,000

$11,000,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: John R. Dickeys subdivision

John R. Dickeys subdivision SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,044

5,044 YEAR BUILT: 2003

2003 AMENITIES: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa

Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa DAYS ON MARKET: 338

338 VIEW: Basin, Bay, Gulf

2. 105 Bonaire Lane, Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $9,950,000

$9,950,000 SOLD PRICE: $9,925,000

$9,925,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Barefoot Beach

Barefoot Beach SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,865

4,865 YEAR BUILT: 2020

2020 AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace

Gulf Front, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace DAYS ON MARKET: 112

112 VIEW: Gulf



Southwest Florida International Airport sets single-month passenger record in March

3. 105 Saint Eustacius Lane, Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $7,995,000

$7,995,000 SOLD PRICE: $7,500,000

$7,500,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: x

x SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,605

5,605 YEAR BUILT: 2012

2012 AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Deck,Room for Pool

Gulf Front, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Private Membership, Tennis Court, Deck,Room for Pool DAYS ON MARKET: 72

72 VIEW: Gulf

4. 10520 Trevi Isle Way, Miromar Lake

LIST PRICE: $6,249,000

$6,249,000 SOLD PRICE: $6,050,000

$6,050,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Veneto

Veneto SIZE (Sq. Feet): 5,329

5,329 YEAR BUILT: 2021

2021 AMENITIES: Lakefront, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Fishing Pier, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace

Lakefront, Boat Dock, Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Fishing Pier, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Deck, Outdoor Fireplace DAYS ON MARKET: 209

209 VIEW: Lake

Here's a treat: 4 of Florida's top-rated dog-friendly beaches are in SWFL

5. 27300 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $5,950,000

$5,950,000 SOLD PRICE: $5,950,000

$5,950,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Bonita Beach

Bonita Beach SIZE (Sq. Feet): 2,108

2,108 YEAR BUILT: 1987

1987 AMENITIES: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Deck, Outdoor Shower

Gulf Front, Beach Access, Deck, Outdoor Shower DAYS ON MARKET: Zero

Zero VIEW: Gulf

6. 1349 Bay Drive, Sanibel

LIST PRICE: $6,395,000

$6,395,000 SOLD PRICE: $5,825,000

$5,825,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Metes and Bounds

Metes and Bounds SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,165

4,165 YEAR BUILT: 1991

1991 AMENITIES: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Tennis Court

Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Tennis Court DAYS ON MARKET: 789

789 VIEW: Bay, Mangroves

7. 210 Topanga Drive, Bonita Springs

LIST PRICE: $4,499,000

$4,499,000 SOLD PRICE: $4,250,000

$4,250,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Southport on the Bay

Southport on the Bay SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,049

4,049 YEAR BUILT: 2022

2022 AMENITIES: Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace

Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Gas Fire Pit, Deck, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace DAYS ON MARKET: 15

15 VIEW: Mangroves, Preserve



New Electric Vehicle charging station at Miromar Outlets is Southwest Florida's largest

8. 17431 Via Ancona Way, Miromar Lakes

LIST PRICE: $4,200,000

$4,200,000 SOLD PRICE: $4,200,000

$4,200,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Ancona

Ancona SIZE (Sq. Feet): 3,756

3,756 YEAR BUILT: 2020

2020 AMENITIES: Lakefront, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

Lakefront, Boat Dock, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower DAYS ON MARKET: Zero

Zero VIEW: Lake

9. 18290 Blue Eye Loop, Fort Myers

LIST PRICE: $4,045,000

$4,045,000 SOLD PRICE: $4,045,000

$4,045,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Wildblue

Wildblue SIZE (Sq. Feet): 4,720

4,720 YEAR BUILT: 2021

2021 AMENITIES: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Marina, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Marina, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen DAYS ON MARKET: 83

83 VIEW: Lake, Preserve

10. 14220 Farragut Court, Fort Myers

LIST PRICE: $3,700,000

$3,700,000 SOLD PRICE: $3,495,000

$3,495,000 NEIGHBORHOOD: Admiral's Isle

Admiral's Isle SIZE (Sq. Feet): 7,017

7,017 YEAR BUILT: 2004

2004 AMENITIES: Lakefront, Boat Dock, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Gazebo, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower

Lakefront, Boat Dock, Clubhouse, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Fence, Gazebo, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen/Shower DAYS ON MARKET: 130

130 VIEW: Golf course, Lake

Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Top 10 Lee County home sales in April 2022: Captiva home sells for $11 million