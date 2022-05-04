ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk

By Isabella Colello, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WWTI ) – Consumers are being warned of the presence of dairy in some “dairy-free” chocolates.

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that TJX Companies, Inc. has recalled certain vegan chocolate products due to the potential of undeclared milk.

As of May 2, FDA said that one illness has been reported in connection with the recalled products. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products labeled as “Dairy-Free” contained milk.

An investigation confirmed that this was caused by a manufacturing error at the supplier’s facility.

These products were distributed at TJX retail stores nationwide. TJX operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense.

    (Courtesy: FDA)
    (Courtesy: FDA)
    (Courtesy: FDA)

According to the FDA, this can pose serious or life-threatening risks for people with milk allergies if they consume these products.

The recalled products include:

  • Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles” in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package.
  • “Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate” in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package.
  • “Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles” in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package.
Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to return them to the store at which they were purchased or contact the appropriate customer service department for a full refund:

  • TJ Maxx – (800) 926-6299
  • Marshalls – (888) 627-7425
  • HomeGoods – (800)-888-0776
  • Sierra – (800)-713-4534
  • Homesense – (855) 660-4663
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

