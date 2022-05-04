ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Miraculously Rescued From Rubble 88 Hours After Building Collapses

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Rescuers in central China have pulled a survivor from the rubble of a mixed-use building 88 hours after its collapse, the ninth person to be found alive so far.

The unnamed woman was discovered by a search team in Changsha, Hunan province, who heard her banging on objects inside the structure, which had caved in last Friday, said China's official news service Xinhua.

Firefighters made visual contact with the woman and freed her from the debris at 4:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday, before driving her to a hospital. Medics at the scene said the survivor was conscious and able to communicate lucidly with her rescuers. Her vital signs were normal, Xinhua said.

News of her rescue came some 16 hours after a crucial window described by Changsha Mayor Zheng Jianxin as the "golden 72 hours." The eighth survivor had been found on Monday afternoon.

More than 700 emergency responders were sent to the site in Changsha's Wangcheng district after the eight-story building—described by authorities as "self-built"—came down at 12:24 p.m. local time on April 29, leaving a notable gap in a row of structures of a similar height.

According to a preliminary investigation, the cave-in was confirmed to have trapped a total of 23 people including at least one child. A further 39 people were said to be out of reach and therefore unaccounted for.

On Sunday, Changsha police said it had detained nine people in connection with the building collapse. They included the building's owner, who was accused of ignoring building codes and other violations. Individuals involved in the design, construction and safety inspection of the structure were also held, the authorities said in a brief statement online.

Chinese state media reports said a hotel was run from the building's second floor, while a cafe operated on the third. The fourth, fifth and sixth floors belonged to a guest house, and the seventh and eighth stories were private residences.

The building was constructed in 2012 as six floors. Two additional floors were added in 2018, the reports said, citing the local government's findings. The tenants made structural changes to the building, but the authorities are yet to determine whether they contributed to last week's collapse.

China's president, Xi Jinping , has called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident as well as any "hidden dangers" that may exist in other structures, in order to prevent similar major accidents in the future, Xinhua quoted him as saying over the weekend.

A failure to enforce safety standards and lax oversight at a local government level have been blamed for a number of deadly building collapses in recent years.

In July 2021, a three-story, 54-room hotel in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, caved in one afternoon, killing 17 people and injuring five others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBaT1_0fSTSwYl00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video shows the moment SpiceJet flight hit by extreme turbulence, injuring 15 people

At least 15 people sustained injuries after mid-air turbulence jolted a West Bengal-bound aircraft, tossing around luggage and causing anxiety among passengers. Panic ensued among the passengers onboard the SpiceJet SG 945 flight operating from Mumbai after being caught in a Nor'wester (a common storm during the summer months on the east coast of India) while descending at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur city.Pieces of luggage toppled down from the overhead bins, injuring several passengers. Videos captured from inside the flight showed injured people, visibly petrified, strapped onto their seats while cups, water bottles and other belongings...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
BBC

Woman died trying to climb on to moving tractor

A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year. Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

On This Day: Sunshine Mine disaster kills 91

May 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1519, Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist, scientist and inventor, died at age 67. In 1611, a new translation of the Bible in England, popularly called the King James Bible after King James I, was published. In 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas...
KELLOGG, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Rubble#Accident#Xinhua
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Huge Brawl Breaks Out on KLM Flight, 6 Arrested

Turbulence wasn't the only thing causing an extreme commotion on a flight from Manchester to Amsterdam ... a massive brawl erupted among passengers. A KLM flight from Manchester to Amsterdam Thursday was the site of a wild scene, with a bunch of passengers pummeling each other. One guy is unloading on a fellow passenger with unrelenting punches.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks

May 3 (UPI) -- People living in Rome began imposing curfews Tuesday after a growing number of encounters with wild boars, according to residents in several neighborhoods. Community leaders in the northern part of the Italian capital are warning people against wandering the streets late at night because of several recent attacks by the aggressive wild animals.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
920K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy