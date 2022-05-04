ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed decision day rattles markets as investors worry that a giant ‘once-in-a-generation’ rate hike will actually be one of several this year

By Bernhard Warner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z52vT_0fSTSvg200

After a brutal April, the S&P 500 is on a modest winning streak so far in May. Those gains will be tested mightily today—a.k.a. “Fed decision day.”

The Federal Reserve wraps up its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this afternoon with the markets widely pricing in a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, which would equate to the central bank’s most aggressive move higher since the dotcom bubble days of 2000.

As Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said in a morning note to investors, “We enter a new era that won’t be familiar to many.”

The once-in-a-generation move though could very likely be the first of many. In fact, the big question hanging over today’s press conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be: Could the Fed go even higher to fight inflation that’s running at a 40-year high? Recent comments by Powell and other FOMC members suggest a period of historically hawkish Fed policy lasting well into next year.

“We will be looking for clues as to what Fed Chair Powell recently meant by ‘moving expeditiously to a more neutral policy stance’ in terms of the speed of rate hikes—how many more 50-basis-point hikes, or even three-quarter-point hikes,” said Andrzej Skiba at RBC Global Asset Management.

Others think that unless Powell definitively shuts down any and all speculation of a 75-basis-point hike in today’s press conference, the markets will price in such a move for June.

Another dark cloud for investors: The Fed is expected to give an update on its “quantitative tightening” plans, or the process of reducing its mammoth balance sheet. It’s a further sign that the central bank’s days of easy-money policy—a tailwind for risk assets in the past—are history.

Worst on record

Already, fears of a hawkish Fed are weighing on markets. Long-dated Treasury yields have spiked to their highest level since 2018, and tech stocks are off to their worst start ever to a year. Despite the broad-based selloff in equities, which put the Nasdaq in a bear market and the S&P 500 into correction territory, few on Wall Street are calling a floor.

BofA Securities’ closely watched “sell side indicator,” a measure for investors’ appetite for risk assets, is just one indicator that shows further tough times ahead. The indicator has fallen each month this year, and still has room to fall, says Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at the investment bank, suggesting the risk-off mood hanging over markets will persist.

What’s different about the latest markets slump is that it’s driven by retail investors, a cohort that had been a real force in the bull rally of 2020–21. Individual investors, she says, are exhibiting “peak bearishness.“

A look at futures

Ahead of today’s 2 p.m. ET Fed policy decision, U.S. futures are trading modestly higher in the premarket as the yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped below 3%. Meanwhile, stocks in Europe are slightly lower, and Asia was mixed, in unsurprisingly lighter volume ahead of a big Fed decision.

The biggest gainer so far on Wednesday is in the crypto space. At 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was up nearly 3%, recovering most of yesterday’s losses.

Comments / 93

John Gilbert
3d ago

Interesting note: At 2 o'clock today the president is getting on national television to talk about job recovery and how well the economy is doing while at the exact same time the FMOC meeting will conclude with their closing public press conference. The question is: Who gets national attention when they speak on cable news outlets? The president does! So, while our potus is touting how great everything is the FMOC will be announcing that the economy is about to get wrecked in the coming months. Enjoy a president telling puff pieces while the real news of the day will be lightly spoken about. This is the truth

Reply(18)
49
Randy Furr
3d ago

You have to have a job, and be responsible to own a house, unlike most millennial that just want everything g for free, welcome to life.

Reply(7)
34
Air Pacific
2d ago

Sorry, but I never believed raising interest rates is beneficial for anyone or anything. Raising rates can slow a hot economy but does nothing great for the reasons our inflation is high.

Reply
17
Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Open Market#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Fed Chair Powell
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Fortune

The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Fed moved to increase interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. This is the biggest increase in two decades, but it's in line with the path that many financial experts and economists predicted the central bank would take.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy