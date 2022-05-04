ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'AGT: Extreme' Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed in Rehearsal Accident

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a stunt that went horribly wrong, Goodwin became trapped between the two cars, falling 30 feet to the ground and suffering multiple...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

