ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes: Steve Zahn, Jared Harris, John Magaro Board ‘LaRoy’ From ‘Poms’ Writer (Exclusive)

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Sky_0fSTSF2s00

Steve Zahn ( Dallas Buyers Club, The White Lotus ), Jared Harris ( Mad Men , Chernobyl ) and John Magaro ( First Cow , The Umbrella Academy ) have signed on to star in LaRoy , a dark comedy thriller from Shane Atkinson, the screenwriter of 2019  Diane Keaton comedy Poms .

Based on Atkinson’s original screenplay, LaRoy follows a down-and-out man who gets mistaken for a hired killer. With nothing to lose, he decides to play along. But he runs into trouble when the real killer comes looking for his payment. Magaro will play Ray, the would-be hitman. Harris is the unassuming yet very real contract killer. Zahn will be Skip, a bumbling detective who blackmails his way onto the case. LaRoy will mark Atkinson’s feature directing debut.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Sebastien Aubert ( The Strange Ones ) will produce LaRoy for Adastra Films together with Caddy Vanasirikul ( The Stand In ) for The Exchange, Jeremie Guiraud and Jim Seibel ( Killing Them Softly ). Principle photography is set to kick off in New Mexico in September.

The Exchange is handling world sales on LaRoy and will be pitching the project to buyers at the Cannes film market later this month.

The Exchange’s 2022 Cannes lineup includes the Kaley Cuoco/ Pete Davidson rom-com Meet Cute , The Independent starring John Cena, Brian Cox and Jodie Turner-Smith, as well as Tyrese Gibson and Vivica A. Fox’s Bosco .

Zahn is represented by UTA and Principal Entertainment; Harris by ICM Partners, Gateway Management and Independent Talent Group; Atkinson by Gersh and Magaro by Authentic.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Magaro
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Michael Winterbottom
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Brian Scott
Person
Sally Phillips
Person
Vivica A. Fox
IndieWire

Everything to Know About Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. What seems like a Mattel doll lifetime ago, Margot Robbie confirmed the “Barbie” live-action film adaptation in July 2019, with Greta Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach co-writing the script. Gerwig was later announced to be directing the film. The news marked the famed blonde-haired doll’s 60th anniversary. “Barbie” will premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. Robbie, who will star as Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken, is slated to produce the film through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Mattel Films and HeyDay Films will co-produce. The...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Buyers Club#The Umbrella Academy#Laroy For Adastra Films#The Exchange
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy