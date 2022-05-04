Jeff Cook of Reid Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.

1 DAY AGO