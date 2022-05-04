ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Jeff Cook of Reid Health

WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Cook, the Director of Engineering and Environmental Services at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana takes his role as a leader very serious by never asking of his people something he wouldn't do himself. They do not work for...

Fox 59

Indiana couple is TikTok famous!

A Richmond, Indiana is living out their rock 'n roll dreams on TikTok, and millions of people are tuning in! More about Vampira and Blood: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-couple-takes-over-tiktok-one-classic-rock-song-at-a-time/
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
WANE-TV

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers...
WLWT 5

Feds: Indiana man sentenced for illegally harvesting paddlefish on Ohio River

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man was sentenced in April in violation of the Lacey Act for illegally harvesting paddlefish on the Ohio River. The case stems back from 2015 and 2016. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Joseph R. Schigur, a licensed commercial fisherman, and his deckhand, harvested 96 American paddlefish from the Ohio waters of the Ohio River on three separate dates in December 2015 and February 2016. Officials said Schigur knew the waters were closed to commercial fishing.
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
Jeff Cook
Cleveland.com

Four reasons why Nan Whaley clobbered John Cranley in Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
WIBC.com

Hoosiers Push Back On Proposed New Highway In Southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. — Highway planners are proposing a new corridor in southern Indiana they say would save Hoosiers time traveling through rural parts of the region. The proposal is for a terrain highway to be built starting at I-64 in northern Spencer County and ending at I-69 near the Crane Naval Base. Project managers with Mid-States Corridor say the route would allow Hoosiers to bypass Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee while also making those cities and towns more accessible.
WISH-TV

Attorney: Keith Cooper reaches $7.5M settlement with city of Elkhart

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for a Chicago man pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn’t commit says he has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a northern Indiana city and former police officers. Keith Cooper’s attorney, Elliot Slosar, said...
