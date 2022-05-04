ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapho Township, PA

Early Morning Barn Fire Rapho Township

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Rapho Township] Crews are on the scene for an early morning fire in Rapho...

whp580.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in York County turns fatal

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County Dispatch, emergency responders were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township in York County on Thursday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Delta Road and Snyder Corner Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. According to the assistant fire chief...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in Swatara Creek in Londonderry Township

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Search crews found a man's body in the Swatara Creek in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, on Wednesday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police said the man has been identified as Leon Merlin. "Merlin got into his boat in front of his residence. Approximately 20...
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapho Township, PA
City
Mount Joy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

Lancaster streets shut down because of ongoing police incident

The area surrounding Penn Square in Lancaster is shut down to all traffic Wednesday morning because of a “police incident,” city police said. “The area of Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident. Traffic is blocked at W. King and N. Prince St. as well as S. Queen St. and W. Vine St.,” city police wrote around 9:45 a.m. on Facebook.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Townships
PennLive.com

Driver ran stop sign before fatal crash in central Pa.: coroner

A man died after another driver went through a York County stop sign without stopping and crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. The man who was killed — who hasn’t yet been publicly identified — was driving a GMC Canyon south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township when the crash happened around 4:22 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 tanker crash sends one person to the hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A tanker crash sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 30. The 10-wheel tanker flipped over onto its right side. The driver of the tanker was transported...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

Man who died in two-vehicle fatal York crash identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York City man was pronounced dead Thursday evening after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office has identified the man as Jeffrey A. Heishman, 56, of Lower Chanceford Township. The autopsy results revealed that he died of […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Nonprofit purchases Walnut Street building

The Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers’ Association is moving to a prominent spot in Penbrook. The organization purchased the 5,427-square-foot former Penbrook Trust building at 2551 Walnut St. from The ARC of Dauphin and Lebanon Counties. The Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers’ Association announced the purchase on its Facebook page and...
PENBROOK, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down Route 222 in Lancaster County

A southbound section of Route 222 is closed in Lancaster County after a multi-vehicle crash. According to 511PA, Route 222 south is closed as of 2:15 p.m. between exits to the Oregon Pike and Route 30/283 toward York and Harrisburg. Rubbernecking on has disrupted northbound traffic in the same area.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Downed tree closes Route 743 in Dauphin County

Route 743 in Dauphin County is closed due to a downed tree in the road, according to the Hershey Fire Department. The closure is in both directions between Colebrook and Schoolhouse roads. The fire department advises drivers to find alternative routes. As of 7 p.m., the department said wires were...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy