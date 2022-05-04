ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Invited to Discuss Twitter Buyout With U.K. Parliamentary Committee

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The U.K.’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ( DCMS ) committee has invited Elon Musk to discuss his proposed purchase of Twitter .

MP Julian Knight, who chairs the cross-party parliamentary committee, has written to Musk to extend the invitation.

“My Committee has noted your proposed acquisition of Twitter and we are interested in the developments you propose,” Knight writes. “In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the U.K. Government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the U.K. public’s trust in digital platforms.”

Knight cited a 2020 DCMS report about misinformation on COVID which “called for greater transparency of bots and automated and spam accounts” and a more recent report on the U.K.’s Online Safety Bill which “discussed ways to balance civil liberties like freedom of expression with the need to tackle pernicious, pervasive online child sexual exploitation and abuse,” both of which align with claims Musk has made about how he wants to reform the social media platform.

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our Committee and discuss your proposals in more depth,” Knight continued. “I know you have expressed your wish that critics remain on Twitter and this may present an opportunity to address any critiques in public.”

The letter was sent to Musk’s Tesla office in Palo Alto on Friday, April 29. The tech mogul, who turned up at the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening, has not yet confirmed whether he will deign to attend a DCMS committee, either virtually or in person.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elon Musk Denies Devin Nunes’ Claim That Donald Trump ‘Encouraged’ Tesla CEO to Buy Twitter

Click here to read the full article. Devin Nunes, the former congressman who is now CEO of Donald Trump’s social-media rival to Twitter, claimed that his new boss “encouraged” tech mogul Elon Musk to acquire Twitter, to “take on these tech tyrants.” Musk says that’s false. “I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social,” Musk tweeted Friday, replying to a New York Post article about Nunes’ claims. In an appearance Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co,” Nunes said, “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said...
POTUS
Variety

Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet The Press Daily’ Jumps From MSNBC to Streaming

Click here to read the full article. People who want to “Meet The Press” with Chuck Todd Monday through Friday will have to do so via their broadband connection, not their set-top box. “Meet The Press Daily,” the weekday counterpart to NBC News’ flagship Sunday public-affairs program, will move to NBC News Now starting June 6, the latest example of how much more focused big TV-news outlets are on streaming video as a rising generation of news aficionados reaches out to digital venues for the latest information and headlines. Todd’s streaming program will be called “Meet The Press Now.” Chris Jansing,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: Beyoncé Earns First Nod, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Tops ‘General Hospital’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is among the first-time nominees at this year Daytime Emmys, as the National Academy of Arts & Sciences announced the ceremony’s 2022 nominations on Thursday. The singer is nominated in the original song category for her theme song to Facebook Watch’s “Talks with Mama Tina.” Overall this year, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” received the most Daytime Emmy nominations, with 18, followed closely by ABC’s “General Hospital,” with 17. Among outlets, syndicated fare earned the top tally, with 48 nods for various program distributors, followed by two broadcasters tied on top: ABC...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Invitation#With U#Uk#Elon Musk Invited#Digital#Dcms Rrb#My Committee#The U K Government#Covid
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy