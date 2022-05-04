Telegram & Gazette, Worcester Magazine receive 27 awards in New England competition
The Telegram & Gazette and Worcester Magazine received 27 awards at last week’s 2021 Better Newspaper Competition sponsored by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.
The T&G and WoMag took home nine first-place honors, including three by chief photographer Rick Cinclair in the general news, portrait and pandemic categories.
Stories by T&G reporters Brad Petrishen (investigative/enterprise), Richard Duckett (arts and entertainment) and Jennifer Toland (sports) were also named best in New England in the daily group.
WoMag content editor Victor Infante (arts and entertainment) and reporter Veer Mudambi (race, ethnic or gender issues) were tops among specialty publications.
The T&G's Worcester Red Sox preseason magazine, produced by sports editor Jim Wilson and reporter Joe McDonald, was named the best sports special section.
Second-place awards (11):
Arts and entertainment: Victor Infante and Richard Duckett
General news: Kim Ring
Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton
Sports feature: Rich Garven
Spot news: Brad Petrishen
Human interest feature: Veer Mudambi
Personality photo: Christine Peterson
Portrait photo: Christine Peterson
Race, ethnic or gender issues: Craig Semon
Serious columnist: Victor Infante
Third-place awards (7):
Business and economics: Nicole Shih
Crime and courts: Brad Petrishen
Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton
Local elections: Brad Petrishen
Sports story: Jennifer Toland
Spot news photo: Rick Cinclair
Portrait photo: Christine Peterson
