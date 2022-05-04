Telegram & Gazette, Worcester Magazine receive 27 awards in New England competition

The Telegram & Gazette and Worcester Magazine received 27 awards at last week’s 2021 Better Newspaper Competition sponsored by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

The T&G and WoMag took home nine first-place honors, including three by chief photographer Rick Cinclair in the general news, portrait and pandemic categories.

Stories by T&G reporters Brad Petrishen (investigative/enterprise), Richard Duckett (arts and entertainment) and Jennifer Toland (sports) were also named best in New England in the daily group.

WoMag content editor Victor Infante (arts and entertainment) and reporter Veer Mudambi (race, ethnic or gender issues) were tops among specialty publications.

The T&G's Worcester Red Sox preseason magazine, produced by sports editor Jim Wilson and reporter Joe McDonald, was named the best sports special section.

Second-place awards (11):

Arts and entertainment: Victor Infante and Richard Duckett

General news: Kim Ring

Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton

Sports feature: Rich Garven

Spot news: Brad Petrishen

Human interest feature: Veer Mudambi

Personality photo: Christine Peterson

Portrait photo: Christine Peterson

Race, ethnic or gender issues: Craig Semon

Serious columnist: Victor Infante

Third-place awards (7):

Business and economics: Nicole Shih

Crime and courts: Brad Petrishen

Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton

Local elections: Brad Petrishen

Sports story: Jennifer Toland

Spot news photo: Rick Cinclair

Portrait photo: Christine Peterson

