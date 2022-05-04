ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Telegram & Gazette, Worcester Magazine receive 27 awards in New England competition

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pPj6_0fSTPWqC00

The Telegram & Gazette and Worcester Magazine received 27 awards at last week’s 2021 Better Newspaper Competition sponsored by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

The T&G and WoMag took home nine first-place honors, including three by chief photographer Rick Cinclair in the general news, portrait and pandemic categories.

Stories by T&G reporters Brad Petrishen (investigative/enterprise), Richard Duckett (arts and entertainment) and Jennifer Toland (sports) were also named best in New England in the daily group.

WoMag content editor Victor Infante (arts and entertainment) and reporter Veer Mudambi (race, ethnic or gender issues) were tops among specialty publications.

The T&G's Worcester Red Sox preseason magazine, produced by sports editor Jim Wilson and reporter Joe McDonald, was named the best sports special section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHqE9_0fSTPWqC00

Second-place awards (11):

Arts and entertainment: Victor Infante and Richard Duckett

General news: Kim Ring

Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton

Sports feature: Rich Garven

Spot news: Brad Petrishen

Human interest feature: Veer Mudambi

Personality photo: Christine Peterson

Portrait photo: Christine Peterson

Race, ethnic or gender issues: Craig Semon

Serious columnist: Victor Infante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqQLJ_0fSTPWqC00

Third-place awards (7):

Business and economics: Nicole Shih

Crime and courts: Brad Petrishen

Health reporting: Cyrus Moulton

Local elections: Brad Petrishen

Sports story: Jennifer Toland

Spot news photo: Rick Cinclair

Portrait photo: Christine Peterson

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Telegram & Gazette, Worcester Magazine receive 27 awards in New England competition

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couples scramble as popular Mass. wedding venue is set to close

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A popular country club and wedding venue will close at the end of 2022, forcing dozens of engaged couples with later wedding dates to find new venues. Tewksbury Country Club owner Marc Ginsburg made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Within an hour of posting, hundreds of people shared their memories of weddings, showers and unforgettable events over 2.5 decades.
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
Boston

8 great hotel restaurants in Boston

Even if you're not booking a stay, a dinner at one of these hotel restaurants is worth a go. Residents of Boston can easily overlook the fact that this city hosts a number of trendy, luxury hotels. While we think a staycation is always a brilliant idea, for those who don’t see the point in a complete staycation, many of these hotel’s amenities are still at your fingertips.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Your Bar Bucket List: Visit the Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest One in the Entire Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 'Tis the season for road and day trips as warmer weather makes it so much easier to travel around and enjoy New England adventures. And even more so, having a bucket list to check off over time. I have an item for you to add.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Worcester Magazine#The Telegram Gazette#Womag#Worcester Red Sox#Preseason#Kim Ring Health#Cyrus Moulton Sports#Brad Petrishen Human#Cyrus Moulton Local#Brad Petrishen Sports
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy