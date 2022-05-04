ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Jersey Mike's Subs set to open second Central Mass. shop this month

By Nicole Shih, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCZzw_0fSTNOWg00

WESTBOROUGH — After opening a Jersey Mike's Subs shop last November at 120 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, owner Tyler Tombs is set to open a second location at Westborough's 9 West Plaza on 1 Oak St. later this month.

With finishing touches from inspections to deliveries on track, Tombs said he hopes to hold the shop's grand opening May 25.

More: From the famous shore to Central Mass., Jersey Mike's Subs finds a spot in Shrewsbury

"I decided to open a second shop because Shrewsbury has been so successful and I believe there is a ton of potential to bring the Jersey Mike's brand and product to a greater swath of the Central Massachusetts market," said Tombs, a Boston College graduate.

Tombs said he believes there's a lot of demand in the Central Massachusetts market for Jersey Mike's, because of the prominent national marketing and recognition of the brand over the last couple of years.

Once the Shrewsbury location opened, the shop as well as the brand itself brought in customers to try its products, thus turning many into regular customers, Tombs said.

The shop has also given back to the community since its opening. It raised money during its grand opening for the Shrewsbury High School athletics department, and also held various other fundraisers for local community groups.

Its biggest fundraiser was during Jersey Mike's national Month of Giving campaign in March, Tombs said. The entire chain raised $20 million for the Special Olympics, with Tombs' Shrewsbury store raising over $16,500 — including $13,000 on the March 30 Day of Giving event, when 100% of sales went to the Special Olympics.

"With a second location, I will also be able to give my team members growth opportunities to train and develop into managerial roles and really take on the task of mirroring the success that we created together in Shrewsbury in the new Westborough location," he said.

The charity partner of the Westborough shop's grand opening is the BORO Program, which provides transition-related programming for Westborough Public School students ages 18 to 22 with special needs.

As the grand opening approaches, Tombs' said his team will also be in the community handing out "free sub with a $3 donation" cards, where customers will get a free sub when they donate $3 to the BORO Program.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jersey Mike's Subs set to open second Central Mass. shop this month

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Country Club Closing; Will Become Tree House Beer Hall

TEWSKBURY (CBS) — A popular venue for weddings and other events in the Merrimack Valley is being sold and turned into a beer hall. The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club say they’ve made the “very difficult decision” to sell after 25 years – and the Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Company is taking over. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time,” The Tewksbury Country Club posted to social media. “Please note that all events with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned.” While...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston Globe

For $1.45 million, a Natick home that resembles a 1930s filling station

A Natick home that takes cues from a 1930s garage is sure to garner plenty of attention. Built in 2014, the 3,000-square-foot home at 221 Oak St. bucks all tradition. The cobblestone driveway leads to the home, which has a textured exterior, a 1,000-square-foot living space, and a 2,000-square-foot climate-controlled custom garage.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westborough, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Westborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Westborough, MA
Business
City
Shrewsbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
NECN

Steamrolled: Customers Say Paver Took Money, Disappeared

After saving money for years, Maria Riefstahl decided she was ready to move forward with a project to pave her driveway in Watertown. Riefstahl got several quotes and decided to hire William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving. After handing over the $2,000 deposit, the single mother said she never saw...
WATERTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Summer Train From Boston to Cape Cod Returns

The summer train from Boston to Cape Cod is returning to help with tourism but we locals are excited, too. According to The Steamship Authority, the CapeFLYER summer train, which makes the trip from Boston to Cape Cod, will return on Memorial Day weekend, running Friday through Sunday up to Labor Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Jersey#Food Drink#Boston College#Shrewsbury High School
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A new addition at High Meadow Farm in Hubbardston

We have a drama unfolding at High Meadow Farm in Hubbardston where a baby calf has been born, but has yet to drink his mother’s milk, the baby has four hours to do so and will survive if he does. He has been fed colostrum from @TractorSupply in the meantime. 😳🙏@telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/4cvo7rOkik— Christine Peterson (@ChrisPetersonTG) May 4, 2022 HUBBARDSTON - With help from the staff at High Meadow Farm on High Street, a Hereford Devon calf was...
HUBBARDSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy