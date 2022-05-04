Jersey Mike's Subs set to open second Central Mass. shop this month

WESTBOROUGH — After opening a Jersey Mike's Subs shop last November at 120 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, owner Tyler Tombs is set to open a second location at Westborough's 9 West Plaza on 1 Oak St. later this month.

With finishing touches from inspections to deliveries on track, Tombs said he hopes to hold the shop's grand opening May 25.

More: From the famous shore to Central Mass., Jersey Mike's Subs finds a spot in Shrewsbury

"I decided to open a second shop because Shrewsbury has been so successful and I believe there is a ton of potential to bring the Jersey Mike's brand and product to a greater swath of the Central Massachusetts market," said Tombs, a Boston College graduate.

Tombs said he believes there's a lot of demand in the Central Massachusetts market for Jersey Mike's, because of the prominent national marketing and recognition of the brand over the last couple of years.

Once the Shrewsbury location opened, the shop as well as the brand itself brought in customers to try its products, thus turning many into regular customers, Tombs said.

The shop has also given back to the community since its opening. It raised money during its grand opening for the Shrewsbury High School athletics department, and also held various other fundraisers for local community groups.

Its biggest fundraiser was during Jersey Mike's national Month of Giving campaign in March, Tombs said. The entire chain raised $20 million for the Special Olympics, with Tombs' Shrewsbury store raising over $16,500 — including $13,000 on the March 30 Day of Giving event, when 100% of sales went to the Special Olympics.

"With a second location, I will also be able to give my team members growth opportunities to train and develop into managerial roles and really take on the task of mirroring the success that we created together in Shrewsbury in the new Westborough location," he said.

The charity partner of the Westborough shop's grand opening is the BORO Program, which provides transition-related programming for Westborough Public School students ages 18 to 22 with special needs.

As the grand opening approaches, Tombs' said his team will also be in the community handing out "free sub with a $3 donation" cards, where customers will get a free sub when they donate $3 to the BORO Program.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Jersey Mike's Subs set to open second Central Mass. shop this month