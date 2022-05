The city of Cincinnati is home to more than 5,000 acres of parkland. And it turns out, that greenspace is some of the best in America. According to the annual ParkScore Index Report from the Trust for Public Land, Cincinnati's parks system ranks No. 4 in the nation. That's up four spots from 2021's showing at No. 8 and up one spot from our No. 5 title in 2020.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO