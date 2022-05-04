ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Montgomery County Community College Invites Applications for Project Manager of IREPO Grant in Blue Bell

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Project Manager of IREPO Grant position. The Project Manager of IREPO Grant is responsible for directing/managing the grant through improving laboratories and support for high-demand health science programs; providing expanded faculty training and certification opportunities; and collaborating with the information technology department that...

montco.today

Comments / 0

