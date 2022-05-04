Montgomery County Community College Invites Applications for Project Manager of IREPO Grant in Blue Bell

Liberal Studies student Cheyenne Diehl, who plans to become a Hawaiian/Pacific Islander anthropologist, has been named to the 2021-2022 All-Pennsylvania Academic Team. Cheyenne Diehl’s decision to go back to school and pursue a career in Hawaiian anthropology is the result of several deeply personal events that shaped her life. It’s also a decision that has already changed her life for the better as its started her on a genealogical path to discover the lost history of who she is and where she comes from.

