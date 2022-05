Austin Lewis didn’t take long to find a landing spot. The former David Crockett High School football star will suit up as a member of the Tennessee Vols in the fall. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end spent the last two years at East Tennessee State, where he sat out one season and was limited to four games in the other. He originally played three years at Liberty, where he was a freshman All-American.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO