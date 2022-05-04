ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Reform is aim of both Democratic candidates running for House seat in Dauphin County

By Tricia Kline
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Democrats seeking election to the 105th District House seat in Dauphin County each say they want to be both a voice and a vote for reform in state government. Harrisburg native Eric Epstein is a founder of Rock the Capital, an organization that in 2005 galvanized public opposition to a...

