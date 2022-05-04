ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats face familiar opponent on protecting Roe v. Wade: Themselves

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZr3D_0fSTL0Uv00
Tweet

Democratic calls to codify abortion rights in the wake of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would strike down Roe v. Wade are facing a buzz saw in the Senate, where centrist Democrats Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) oppose nixing the filibuster.

The leaked draft — which Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed was authentic while not final — poured fuel onto calls for Congress to act quickly to enshrine abortion rights amid new fears that the court could be poised to dramatically remake reproductive health across the country.

Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), were visibly angry that a decades-long effort by conservatives inside and outside Congress to stack a Supreme Court with right-leaning justices to reverse Roe v. Wade appeared on the edge of success.

But, acknowledging reality, Democrats know they are also short of the votes needed to enshrine it into law.

“We’ll put a vote on the floor to make it clear where every senator stands, but it’s no secret that we don’t have the votes right now to change the rules of the Senate to ensconce Roe v. Wade in law,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Pressed if Democrats would restart their months-long effort to try to move Sinema and Manchin on the filibuster, Murphy said: “I think you’ve seen their statements, so I don’t think I need to add anything more to that.”

The leaked draft, penned by Justice Alito, would mark a watershed moment in American politics and throw abortion access into limbo for millions of women in states across the country.

“It’s a different world now. The tectonic plates of our politics … are changing,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday.

Conservatives have viewed overturning Roe, which was decided 7-2, as a decades-long goal in their effort to reshape the federal courts. Key steps in that process include then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) refusal in 2016 to grant a hearing for Merrick Garland, former President Obama’s nominee to succeed the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Former President Trump’s surprise election win that fall, as well as Republicans keeping the Senate majority, resulted in three conservative justices being confirmed to the court — all of whom were said to be ready to vote with Alito and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to cut down Roe v. Wade, according to Monday’s report by Politico on the draft decision.

The third of those Trump appointments, Amy Coney Barrett, replaced liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died just months before the 2020 presidential election. McConnell and GOP senators worked furiously and quickly to confirm her.

The idea that Roe v. Wade could fall set off serious political reverberations in Washington and beyond, but it is not shifting the dynamic within the Senate Democratic Caucus on changing the chamber’s rules.

Manchin on Tuesday repeatedly declined to weigh in directly on the leaked draft but said “the filibuster is the only protection we have in democracy.”

“[We’ve] protected women’s rights with the filibuster,” Manchin added.

Sinema, in a statement, added that “protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women’s access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever.”

The filibuster isn’t the only sticking point within the caucus.

A House-passed bill to enshrine Roe failed earlier this year in a 46-48 vote, with Manchin joining with Republicans to oppose the bill. Three other Democratic senators missed the vote.

Schumer is vowing to force another vote on legislation to codify Roe, though he acknowledged on Tuesday that he hadn’t yet spoken with Manchin.

The abortion politics are tricky for Republicans, who largely sidestepped discussing the possibility that Roe could be struck down and instead focused on the leak.

Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, was cagey when pressed on whether 10 Republicans would ever vote to codify Roe, characterizing it as speculation. But he acknowledged that if Schumer forces a second vote it will play out like the first — with all Republicans voting “no.”

“I don’t think there’s any rush to talk about legislation. The Dems want to do that,” Thune said.

The inability to move abortion legislation has sparked tensions with some progressive lawmakers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out Sinema’s stance on the filibuster and urged for her to face a primary challenge in 2024, when she is up for reelection.

“We could protect Roe tomorrow, but Sinema refuses to act on the filibuster. Until that changes she can take a seat talking about ‘women’s access to health care,’” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet.

“Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP & Dem obstructionists included. She should be primaried,” she added.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is pushing for a vote on enshrining Roe and getting rid of the filibuster, even if it doesn’t have 50 votes.

“I think right now as soon as possible we have to bring legislation up which codifies Roe v. Wade. I think we ought to move to end the filibuster at least on that issue and see if we can get 50 votes,” Sanders said.

Sanders, who has previously opened the door to backing primary challengers against Sinema and Manchin, reiterated on Tuesday that he believed Sinema should see a primary opponent.

But some Democrats are also warning against getting pulled into another intraparty fight over nixing the filibuster, particularly since the idea seems no closer to getting the 50 votes needed to become reality compared to before the leaked draft.

“‘Do something now’ is absolutely right, but that’s the MIDTERMS, which are going on NOW. Focusing on what’s wrong with Democrats in the Senate or elsewhere is (another) circular firing squad. We can only end the filibuster, pass real protections for choice IF WE WIN more power,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Warren added that if Democrats don’t currently have the votes to nix the filibuster, they need to make the case to voters that they need to grow their majority in order to enact rules reforms.

“If we don’t have enough votes now to get rid of the filibuster, then that’s what we need to ask the voters for in November,” Warren said, adding that the filibuster is “anti-democratic and it is keeping us from doing the will of the people and we need to get rid of it.”

Democrats could codify Roe without getting rid of the filibuster if they could get 10 GOP senators, as well as Manchin, to support it.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have introduced a narrower bill to codify Roe, but so far they have two formal backers: themselves. Several Democrats, including Schumer, indicated on Tuesday that they hadn’t yet seen the proposal.

“I think that … Joe Manchin, who voted ‘no’ last time, might be more amenable to our version. And Bob Casey made very clear that he was only voting to proceed,” Collins told reporters, asked if other Republicans would support her bill.

Comments / 1

Rudger
3d ago

Row vs Wade was unconstitutional to begin with. Legislators make state laws, congress makes federal laws. POTUS or SCOTUS does not make laws. It is against our constitution for the Supreme Court to make anything a law. Row v Wade Shouid be reversed 100%. Back to the rule of law

Reply
5
Related
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Thune
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
John Roberts
Person
Antonin Scalia
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic#Supreme Court#Congress#Conservatives
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

Supreme Court seems sympathetic to a coach who claims the right to pray

Lawyer Paul Clement told the justices that the 50-yard line prayers were "private speech" protected by the First Amendment guarantee of free speech and the free exercise of religion. The U.S. Supreme Court heard another church/state case on Monday in which the court’s conservative super-majority appears to be moving toward...
BREMERTON, WA
The Independent

Morning Joe host says Roe memo more likely to have been leaked by conservative than liberal

After a draft Supreme Court decision showing its intent to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to Politico, Republicans immediately leapt on the leak as an "egregious" breach of court norms, calling for an investigation. In the minds of individuals like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Ted Cruz, the leak was clearly the work of a liberal, and they called for a criminal investigation into the event. However, others — including MSNBC's Joe Scarborough — think it is just as likely that the leak was the work of a conservative who hoped to use the resulting outrage...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

553K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy