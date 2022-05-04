ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school. The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds. Karen Johnson, extension educator...

Bring Me The News

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

A boy has been arrested for allegedly committing 20 acts of vandalism in a Forest Lake neighborhood. The Forest Lake Police Department stated in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, officers were called to a home located in the Summerfield Development near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North on multiple reports of vandalism.
FOREST LAKE, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake PD Arrest Boy Accused Of Causing $30K-$50K In Vandalism Damages

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood. According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood. (credit: Forest Lake PD) The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000. After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.
FOREST LAKE, MN
#Driving School
Southern Minnesota News

Investigators share new details on Mankato woman’s disappearance

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of a missing Mankato woman. Nyawuor Chuol, 30, was reported missing April 25. She was last seen in Mankato by family, but police later learned she had been dropped off at the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at about 8:45 p.m. that same night. She left the gas station on foot.
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Avon Teen Airlifted Following Rollover Crash in Stearns County

ALBANY -- An Avon teenager was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Thursday night. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on County Road 10 and 390th Street in Krain Township, near Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Caleb Albritton was heading north on County Road...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Highway 23 Detour Begins Monday East of Foley

FOLEY -- A major detour between Foley and Milaca begins Monday. A major reconstruction project on Highway 23 will close the road and force traffic to detour via Broadway Avenue South in Foley, to Benton County Road 4, over to Mille Lacs County Road 12 to Highway 169 in Milaca.
FOLEY, MN
WJON

Lakeside Glamping in a Covered Wagon Near Vergas, Minnesota

I'm constantly searching for a great place to spend the weekend on a lake -- and thanks to this unique spot via Airbnb, you can glamp in a private covered wagon on Rose Lake in Otter Tail County. Located near Vergas, Minnesota, Rose Lake Glamping offers a unique way to...
VERGAS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Meetings Help Connect Schools to Local Producers

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is working to help schools buy food from local producers and small businesses. The MDA is holding two virtual meetings to connect schools to local producers and help them sign up for the Local Food for Schools Program, a federal program that helps schools buy food from local producers and small businesses.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Ohio Man Arrested Targeting Middle School Student

GLENWOOD -- A man was arrested after he allegedly traveled from Ohio to central Minnesota to meet a boy he met online. The Pope County Sheriff's Office and the Minnewaska Area School District both released statements about the incident Monday. The sheriff's office says they got a call from the...
POPE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Portion of Highway 19 closed for repair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Highway 19 has closed due to surface water erosion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed access to Hwy 19 from Henderson to Hwy 169 yesterday. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 169 and Hwy 93. The highway is expected to be closed for...
HENDERSON, MN
WJON

Plane Crash in Mankato Injures Pilot, Investigation Underway

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) _ Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected in Mankato Wednesday to try to determine why a small plane crashed, injuring the pilot. Reports say the crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport. Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot was the...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Benton Co. History: Why Isn’t Sauk Rapids on Both Sides of River

SAUK RAPIDS -- Why is it that Sauk Rapids is only on one side of the Mississippi River when its neighbors Sartell and St. Cloud have land on both sides?. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says that wasn't always the case. She says going back as far as the 1850s Sauk Rapids owned land on the west bank that most locals knew as Briggsville.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Fire Department Called to House Fire

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday night. Just after 8:00 p.m., they were called to Six Clover Court for a fire at a single-family home. Fire crews rescued two pets and quickly put out the fire. Everyone was able to get...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Stand Down, Police Partner To Grow Community Outreach

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is partnering with two veteran organizations to grow their community outreach. St. Cloud Stand Down was recently gifted a building which they plan to use along with Disabled American Veterans and the police department for veteran programming and community outreach. St. Cloud...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday. Motorists should be on the lookout for roadwork signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. The cable median will be installed along a 10-mile stretch of...
RICE, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

