Medical Report: CDC recommends limiting your drinking — but what counts as a drink?

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting yourself to a certain number of alcoholic drinks per day. But what constitutes a drink?

According to the CDC, heavy drinking, for a woman, is consuming eight drinks or more per week; and for a man, it is 15 or more drinks per week.

As for what constitutes a drink — by the CDC’s reckoning, that’s 12 oz. of beer or 5 oz. of wine. For distilled spirits or liquor, it is 1.5 oz. The definition of binge drinking is four or more drinks on one occasion if you are a woman, or five or more if you are a man.

The CDC recommends no more than one drink a day for a woman or two drinks a day for a man.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.