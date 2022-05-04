ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

NC Sen. deViere has served Cumberland County well

By Roberta Waddle
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
I support Sen. Kirk deViere in the State Senate 19 Democratic Primary.

I come from a premise that getting things done in politics is in the art of compromise. And by that I do not mean compromising basic values, but in accepting less than perfect to get something good. I also do not expect to agree with any representative 100% of the time. We vote for them to represent us according to the situation and their knowledge of the desires of the people they represent. We do expect them to have basic values.

Sen. deViere has served Cumberland County well for two terms. We need him to stay in the state senate.

North Carolina had not been able to pass a budget since 2017 because the Republicans wrote the budget, the governor vetoed it and the Republicans were not able to override the veto in 2019. In 2021 it looked like we were headed for another deadlock, denying the people of North Carolina an updated budget in a very much-changed climate.

Sen. deViere strategically worked to get on the budget negotiating committee to achieve as much as he could on the committee, along with a majority of Republicans and some other Democrats. Expanding Medicaid was a key goal for this state budget.

However, the Republicans were still not ready for it, and there was not much the Democrats could do. The Republicans still had a majority. The negotiating committee (majority Republicans) produced a budget that the governor reluctantly signed. Had he vetoed it, I do not believe his veto would have been overridden and we would have been without a budget for another 2 years.

We cannot discount the resources brought to Cumberland County in this term. Our county delegation had been working to bring needed resources here. The budget included appropriations for Fayetteville State University and other community concerns. Sen. deViere and our delegation did what they believed was the better for our county and the state.

Sen. deViere should be given credit for the local community work he does. He attends every Democratic Party event and auxiliary meeting and explains to people what he does and why he does it. He also attends and supports many other events. When I was Cumberland County Democratic Party chair he did everything he could to help the party. He is the only member of our delegation that we see regularly. We should not forget that.

So I am totally aggrieved that we have this divisive primary in District 19 that will only cause more division in our party and our community. I do not understand the governor's decision to primary a member of his party that stood with him over 90% of the time.

I have worked for both Kirk and Val Applewhite in the pastI will support the Democratic nominee in the November election.

As a final thought, I wouldn't want this race to distract us from another important one for US Senate and Cheri Beasley.

Roberta Waddle lives in Fayetteville. She is past chairwoman of the Cumberland County Democratic Party and a former member of the Fayetteville Observer’s Advisory Board.

