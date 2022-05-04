ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Turkey hunting: These proposed changes would alter ammo, Long Island rules

By Bill Conners
The Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting comments on proposed changes to turkey hunting regulations until June 5.

If the changes are adopted, turkey hunting opportunities will be expanded across the state beginning this fall, changing the minimum shot size from No. 8 to No. 9, and establishing a spring turkey season in Suffolk County on Long Island in spring 2023.

"Wild turkey restoration is one of the greatest success stories of modern wildlife conservation," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "In New York, DEC's management and protection of wild turkeys has allowed the birds to maintain self-sustaining populations in all suitable habitats of the state. This regulation change would expand hunting downstate, ensuring New York remains a premiere destination for turkey hunters in the northeast."

Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 have been prohibited because they lack the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey. However, according to DEC, recent advances in shotshell technology that use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten-iron, or bismuth are a game changer. They are sometimes referred to as "Tungsten Super Shot" or "TSS." In terms of kinetic energy, No. 9 tungsten can have the same weight as No. 5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.

Turkeys: 100 years ago, wild turkeys vanished from NY. Here's how they returned.

Fishing: What is the Round Goby and why invasive fish found in Hudson River is a problem

Hunting: Why state Legislature needs to stop interfering with DEC's territory

Along with the change in shot size, Long Island hunters will see an additional change. The first turkey hunting season that was introduced on Long Island was a five-day fall season in 2009, with a one-bird bag limit. DEC later introduced a two-day youth-only spring season. The turkey population has now increased enough to support additional hunting opportunities in the form of a spring season from May 1 through May 31 with a bag limit of one bearded bird. The current population on the Island is estimated to be about 3,000 birds.

I saw two hen turkeys the morning before writing this. I spotted the first  one in a neighbor’s hay field and the second greeted me in my yard when I returned from an errand.

With the season just a few days old, hunters seem to be having some success, but it's difficult to gauge just how much. I received a photo from an upstate forester whose daughter bagged her fourth turkey of her career. The 23-year old Tupper Lake hunter, Kaitlyn Gilman, took a 20.7 pound “long beard” that sported 1¼ inch spurs and a 10-inch beard.

Her bird was taken in southern St. Lawrence County on opening day. Her father, Tom Gilman, explains, “Besides the hunting success, she enjoys the entire experience of being out in the woods as things are waking up.” Anyone who has hopes of preserving our hunting traditions has to agree that it is very encouraging to see a young hunter — especially a young lady — who really loves the tradition.

Currently, hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Long Island. If the proposed regulations are adopted, spring hunting would then be allowed on Long Island.

Important info for the Spring season:

  • Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license.
  • Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day.
  • Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day.
  • Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 8, or with a bow or crossbow (except crossbows may not be used in Westchester County).
  • Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested;

Successful hunters must report their harvest within seven days of taking a bird. Call 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT) or report harvest online at DEC's Game Harvest Reporting webpage at www.dec.gov

Safety tips from the DEC include:

  • Point your gun in a safe direction.
  • Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
  • Be sure of your target and beyond.
  • Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.
  • Stalking stinks! Sit with your back against a tree or other object wider than your shoulders and call birds to you.

I personally encourage turkey hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink when moving between hunting spots to make themselves more visible to other hunters. A blaze orange or blaze pink vest or other material can be hung in a nearby tree when you are set up and calling birds so other hunters are alerted to your presence.

For more information about turkey hunting in New York, see the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit the Turkey Hunting pages of DEC's webpage.

DEC welcomes public comment on these regulatory proposals through June 5. Please send comments by email to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov with "Proposed Turkey Regulations" in the subject line or by mail to Joshua Stiller, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.

Bill Conners of the Federation of Fish and Game Clubs writes on outdoors issues. Email: conners@billconners.net.

