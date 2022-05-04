ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bobby O’Jay, Memphis Radio Legend, Dies at 68

By Gail Mitchell
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

WDIA Memphis mainstay Bobby O’Jay passed away of unknown causes on Tuesday (May 3). He was 68.

Before joining WDIA — the country’s first Black radio station — as an air personality in 1983, O’Jay launched his radio career in 1972 in Milwaukee. A segue to an on-air gig in Montgomery, Alabama, was followed by a return to Milwaukee prior to landing at WDIA, where he also served as program director, During the course of his estimable tenure at the station, O’Jay interviewed a who’s who in Black music and culture, including Whitney Houston, Muhammad Ali and Temptations members David Ruffin and Eddie Kendricks.

Born in Batesville, Mississippi in 1953, O’Jay was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2021. Honored by the Living Legends Foundation in 2000 and iHeartMedia Memphis in 2018, he was also a National Radio Hall of Fame nominee.

Talking to TV outlet Fox 13/Memphis prior to his induction, O’Jay said of his 49-year career, “I’ve never had this job and that job. I’ve always had just the radio job. God has truly blessed me to make a decent salary at all the radio stations I’ve worked even back in the ‘70s.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a tweet, “I’m very sorry to learn about the passing of Bobby O’Jay. I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say. I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise. My wife Melyne and I offer condolences to his family, to his radio family at iHeart and his loyal fans. I know his legacy will continue through WDIA.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bob Dylan Museum Opening in Tulsa

Click here to read the full article. Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Mavis Staples will be among the dignitaries expected in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend for the opening of the Bob Dylan Center, the museum and archive celebrating the Nobel laureate’s work. Dylan himself won’t be among them, unless he surprises everyone. The center’s subject and namesake has an open invitation to come anytime, although his absence seems perfectly in character, said Steven Jenkins, the center’s director. Oddly, Dylan was just in Tulsa three weeks ago for a date on his concert tour, sandwiched in between Oklahoma City and Little Rock. He didn’t...
Billboard

Jack Harlow Has Become a Superstar. Here’s How It Happened, in 10 Steps

Click here to read the full article. “Who is Jack Harlow?” Last weekend, NBA referee Scott Foster went viral during a Celtics-Bucks playoff game by asking fellow ref Ed Malloy the simple question, unsure of who the artist being shown on the Jumbotron was. Foster being unfamiliar with Harlow’s oeuvre naturally became a meme, all of social media seemingly dissecting this hilarious intersection between sports and pop culture. Yet the foundation of the joke was that, at this point, everyone should know who Jack Harlow is. That’s because the Kentucky rapper is enjoying the type of commercial run that most artists can...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy