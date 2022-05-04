Here's how to clean up the community and benefit orphans in Ukraine at the same time

GARDNER — Volunteers in this weekend’s “Nip Hunt” will be acting locally, but organizers of the city-wide cleanup campaign are thinking globally. In addition to keeping the community looking beautiful, the event on Saturday, May 7, will also raise money for orphans in war-torn Ukraine.

“I decided it would be a beautiful gesture of humanitarian support to raise money for the orphans in particular,” said organizer Dianne “Neon” LeBlanc, who established the Gardner Pride Litter Angels, which is a 501(c) organization, in 2016. “I thought it would be a great way to put Gardner on the map, in a good way.”

The event is sponsored by Anthony’s Liquor Mart, and owner James Kraskouskas said he fully supports using the Nip Hunt as a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine.

“I just love seeing the Ukrainians kick the butts of the Russians, so anything we can do to make it easier for those poor people over there who are suffering and working hard and fighting hard is worth it,” he said.

Kraskouskas, whose family hails from Lithuania, recently halted the sale of certain vodkas and other Russian-brand products in his store to show his support for the people of Ukraine. A Ukrainian flag has also been displayed outisde the store for the past few months.

Because Anthony’s Liquor Mart will donate 5 cents for every nip bottle turned in after the event, volunteers will need to pick up more than 100,000 tiny liquor bottles in order to meet a goal of $5,000 for charity, Kraskouskas said.

“I absolutely think that’s an achievable goal,” he said.

The Nip Hunt was established in conjunction with Earth Day to benefit the Keep Gardner Beautiful campaign. This weekend marks the third anniversary of the biannual event, which is held in the spring and fall each year. Keep Gardner Beautiful has a new slogan: “Kindness in Gardner is in Bloom.”

Kraskouskas said the Nip Hunt has been having a noticeable effect on the community.

“The number of nips collected each time has decreased, which means we’ve made the public more aware and so there’s less littering,” he said, adding that nearly 50,000 nip bottles were collected during the first cleanup event in 2019. “That was all the nips that had been discarded for how many years — 20 or 30 years or whatever. So, we’re keeping the city clean, and I’m very pleased with how the community has rallied around this (event).”

About 150 volunteers picked up more than 36,000 nip bottles and seven tons of litter from the city’s streets, playgrounds and trails during last year’s fall event, according to organizers.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Gardner Plaza on Pearson Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers should wear bright clothing, proper footwear, and work gloves. Each team of volunteers will be given a checklist with a phone number to call if they find litter that is too big or dangerous to pick up. All nips and other litter will be dropped off at Gardner Plaza at noon.

Shane’s Hot Dog truck will provide hot dogs, chips and soda to volunteers.

Volunteers are urged to register prior to the event at Keep Gardner Beautiful (KGB) "Nip Hunt" Litter Clean Up Survey (surveymonkey.com) or email KeepGardnerBeautiful2019@gmail.com for more information.