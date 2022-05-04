ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Tragic Loss of Animal Life at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

By Smithsonian National Zoo
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRlOa_0fSTGf5S00

Staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are devastated and mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck killed by a wild fox yesterday in the Zoo’s outdoor flamingo habitat. Three additional flamingos were injured and are being treated at the Zoo’s veterinary hospital.

In the early morning of May 2, Bird House staff arrived to discover the deceased flamingos and sighted a fox in the Zoo’s outdoor flamingo yards. The fox escaped the yard. The flock originally had 74 flamingos. The remaining flamingos were moved indoors to their barn and the ducks to a covered, secure outdoor space.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals,” said Brandie Smith, John and Adrienne Mars Director, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats.”

As part of regular facility safety procedures, exhibit-integrity inspections are conducted multiple times a day by staff. The last inspection of the outdoor yards surrounding the Bird House was conducted on May 1 at 2:30 p.m. No areas of concern were observed at the flamingo habitat. An inspection conducted the morning of May 2 revealed:

  • A new softball-sized hole in the heavy-duty metal mesh surrounds the outdoor yard.
  • There was no breach of the dig barrier in the outdoor exhibit.
  • The Zoo is actively investigating the incident and has taken the following immediate actions:
    • Metal mesh surrounding the flamingo yard has been reinforced. It was last replaced in 2017 and passed an accreditation inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
    • Live traps have been set around the outdoor yard to catch any predators.
    • Digital camera traps with an infrared sensor triggered by the movement have been set up to photograph overnight activity.

The Zoo’s Bird House and surrounding plateau are undergoing a major renovation and are closed to the public. The Zoo’s flamingo flock lives primarily outdoors in a 9,750-square-foot yard with a heated pool and barn. The flamingo exhibit has been at the Zoo since the 1970s as currently designed and this is the first predator mesh breach.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species lists both the America n flamingo and Northern pintail duck as species of least concern. American, or the Caribbean, flamingos are distributed throughout the Caribbean Islands and along the northern coast of South America and have a lifespan of about 40-60 years. While flamingos are an abundant bird species, they are threatened by?habitat loss due to mineral mining and human disturbance.?About 80,000-90,000 American flamingos, concentrated in four major breeding colonies, remain in the wild.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lesser Kudu Calves and a Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin Are Born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Cheetah Conservation Station keepers at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are rejoicing in the birth of two lesser kudu calves. The first calf, a male, was born Feb. 21 to 4-year-old Gal, a first-time mother. Keepers named the calf Zahi, which means “splendid” in Somali. The second calf, a female, was born March 6, and is 8-year-old […] The post Lesser Kudu Calves and a Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin Are Born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Zoos#Our Zoo#Animal Life#American#The Bird House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Pets
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Your Cat Is Likely Bigger Than This 2-Pound Wild Breed, Which Conservationists Are Trying to Save from Extinction

Kittens are the tiniest (and arguably most adorable!) pets that any household can welcome as a member of the family. If you love these cute creatures, then you'll be amazed to know that there are adult cats that resemble them out in the wild—and that could be even smaller than those in your home. According to Mental Floss, rusty spotted cats are between two to four pounds and are the smallest breed in the world.
ANIMALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australia zoo welcomes 3 new lion cubs after birth complications

AUSTRALIA — A zoo in Sydney, Australia, says two of its lions have welcomed three new lion cubs last month. Taronga Western Plains Zoo announced Friday that its lions, Marion and Lwazi, welcomed their first litter of cubs on April 7. The zoo noted in a post on Facebook that these births symbolize a new genetic line for its regional breed program.
ANIMALS
People

Zoo Porcupine Shares 'the Wonders of Porcupine Childbirth' By Giving Birth in Front of Guests

On Friday, March 25, the baby cape porcupine entered the world and delighted visitors at the ZSL London Zoo when mom Hettie gave birth in front of guests. "It was totally up to Hettie where she gave birth, and this time — her second baby in seven months — she decided to leave her cozy indoor dens and share the wonders of porcupine childbirth with our excited visitors," zookeeper Veronica Heldt said in a statement about the moment.
ANIMALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History To Remove Ruby Slippers From View in June

The famous Ruby Slippers Judy Garland wore in the 1939 MGM film, The Wizard of Oz, are getting ready for their newest role and will need to be removed from display June 12 to prepare them for the National Museum of American History’s first dedicated exploration of entertainment history in “Entertainment Nation”/“Nación del espectáculo” opening […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

North Texas Great Dane named Zeus is world's tallest dog

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - A Great Dane who lives in North Texas has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.Two-year old Zeus, from Bedford, stands at a whopping 3 feet, 5.18 inches, making him the tallest dog in the world.The dog officially received the paw-some accolade on March 22, after his height was measured and confirmed by his veterinarian.Owner Brittany Davis said she always dreamed of having a Great Dane named Zeus and was over the moon when her brother gave her the pup when he was just eight weeks old. Although she was initially nervous...
BEDFORD, TX
The Independent

Campaigners call for elephants to be banned from UK zoos

Wildlife experts are once more calling on zoos to cease keeping elephants, arguing that holding them in captivity is “archaic, unethical and damaging”.A damming new report from animal rights charity Born Free Foundation, which is backed by numerous high-profile conservation and animal welfare experts, including Chris Packham, claims that 40 per cent of infant elephants die in zoos before the age of five. Elephants in Zoos: A Legacy of Shame claims that “a majority” of elephants in European and Northern American zoos develop and display abnormal behaviours, such as compulsive rocking and swaying “as a consequence of long-term psychological damage”...
ANIMALS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Marine Biologist Eugenie Clark Immortalized on Stamp

SARASOTA, FL — Eugenie Clark, a pioneering marine biologist who spent her career working tirelessly to change public perception about sharks and preserve marine environments around the world — was immortalized today on a Forever stamp. The dedication occurred at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, which Clark helped found as the Cape Haze Marine […]
WILDLIFE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy