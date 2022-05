Click here to read the full article. Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison will co-star in the upcoming GAC Family holiday film The Christmas Farm set to premiere during the network’s annual “Great American Christmas” celebration. Production on the project began on Wednesday. Wagner stars as Janie, a rising marketing executive living in The Big Apple, who returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls when her Great-Uncle Randall passes away. Randall surprises Janie with a special gift: the family homestead, her childhood home. While not immediately sure what to do, Janie agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO