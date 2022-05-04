ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Summer wines, barbecue topic of Friday class at Virginia Philip in Palm Beach

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

Virginia Philip’s eponymous Palm Beach wine shop is set to give the inside scoop about wines for barbecue affairs.

“Summer BBQ Wines” takes place Friday at Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy in Royal Poinciana Plaza. Both in-person and online participation are available for the 6 to 7 p.m. tasting event.

A variety of barbecue-friendly wines will be tasted and discussed, with the event led by the shop’s Amanda Ozer. She’s a Level 3 advanced sommelier certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Featured wines will include King Estate Pinot Gris, 2019; Rudy Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, 2020; Maritana “La Riviere” Chardonnay, 2018; Elk Cove Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, 2019; Ramey Syrah, Sonoma Coast, 2017; and Philip Togni “Tanbark Hill” Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2019.

In-person participation is $45 a person. Zoom participation is $45, which includes samples of each tasting wine; or $245, which includes a bottle of each tasting wine. Advance reservations are required.

The samples and bottles of wine must be picked up on Friday prior to the event.

For more information about “Summer BBQ Wines” at Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy, call 561-557-4202 or visit www.virginiaphilipwineandspirits.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Summer wines, barbecue topic of Friday class at Virginia Philip in Palm Beach

Comments / 0

