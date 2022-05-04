Republican Candidates speak about the opioid problem in America

(Atlantic) The Cass County Republicans held another Know Your Candidates Forum Monday evening.

Jim Carlin (State Senator and Candidate for U.S. Senate); Gary Leffler (Candidate for U.S. House District 3); a representative for U.S. Senator Charles Grassley; and a representative for Nicole Hasso (Candidate for U.S. House District 3) were all in attendance.

The candidates were asked what their strategy would be to attack the opioid problem in America.

Jim Carlin said the drug kingpins in foreign countries need to be held accountable.

Hasso’s representative said in order to fix this problem, we have got to make it harder for people to access the drugs.

Gary Leffler said we have to have tougher laws and more enforcement.

Charles Grassley’s representative said Grassley has voted time and time again to continue funding the wall.

The candidates also addressed questions relating to the move to eliminate compensation boards and what they need to do to get more people to apply for law enforcement. Other questions pertained to education such as how the candidates feel about open enrollment and private funding. The candidates also spoke about the unaffordable costs of the healthcare system and programs to fight poverty.