Taylor County, WV

Two accidents send deputy to hospital, two others in custody

By Harley Benda
 3 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Two different accidents involving three cars has sent a Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital and two others in custody.

Both accidents happened in the late hours of Tuesday night on Corbin Branch Road, just inside of the Taylor County Line.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, the first accident was a single-vehicle accident. It happened around 10:52 PM and involved a white truck, which was stuck in a ditch. It is unclear what caused the truck to go into the ditch.

This white truck was part of a single-vehicle accident. It is unclear how the truck got into the ditch. (WBOY Image)

A Taylor County Sheriff Deputy was assisting in that accident when another white truck came around the turn “at highways speeds”, striking both the deputy and his cruiser.

The deputy was taken to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and was later flown to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported in the incidents.

The driver of the initial, single-vehicle accident, and the driver that struck the deputy were both taken into custody, but their charges are unknown at this time, according to Sheriff Austin.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one accident, while the West Virginia State Police will be investigating the other.

Also assisting in the incidents was the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Taylor County EMS and White Hall Police.

