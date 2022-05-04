Star Wars Day celebrates the film series Star Wars, which was created by George Lucas. The eponymously titled first film of the series was released on May 25, 1977. Later gaining the title Episode IV: A New Hope, the film became a worldwide cultural phenomenon and helped usher in the concept of the blockbuster movie. It was followed by The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983); these three films made up the original trilogy.

May 4 was chosen as the date of Star Wars Day because of the phrase "May the fourth be with you," which is a pun of the phrase "May the Force be with you" — a phrase used multiple times in Star Wars films.

Source: Checkiday.com .

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Star Wars Day