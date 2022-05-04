ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Meet Ren and Dani

By News-Messenger/News-Herald
Meet Ren and Dani. They came to the Sandusky County Dog Warden from Bark Nation in Detroit, looking for love and affection.

Ren is a black-and-white pit-bull mix neutered male who is 6 years, 6 months old.

Dani, not pictured, is a black pit bull spayed female who is 3 years, 6 months old.

Both are current on shots and cannot wait to find a a home. The staff advises they should live in a "one-dog" home.

If you think Ren or Dani would make a good addition to the family, contact the kennel at 419-334-2372.

The pups can be visited from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the dog warden's office, 1950 Countryside Drive, Fremont. The adoption fee is $115 and the dog warden's office offers "test drives" to make sure dogs are the right fit with a new owner. The office also offers the Alpha Project to match veterans with a dog, and the adoption fee is sponsored.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Pet of the Week: Meet Ren and Dani

