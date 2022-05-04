ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Amboy, NJ

Lower Main Street in Sayreville and South Amboy getting three more warehouses

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i5nN6_0fSTF08p00

SAYREVILLE – A warehouse has been approved for Lower Main Street near the South Amboy border.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment approved Insite Development Partners’ application on April 27 to build the warehouse at 6125 Main St.

The logistics center, which will consist of about 110,551 square feet of warehouse and two stories of approximately 7,262 square feet of office space, will be constructed on about 8.43 acres at the corner of Main Street and Scott Avenue.

The property is located in the B3 Zone, a commercial and business zone, where logistics centers are not permitted.

The site has direct frontage on the Raritan Bay, Thomas Muller, senior principal with Dynamic Engineering Consultants, said. The property is tucked away at the northern tip of the borough, he added.

The lot is currently undeveloped, unmaintained and overgrown, he said.

To the north of the site is the Raritan Bay and wetlands and to the east is Scott Avenue, Beacon Metal Scrap Co. and South Amboy. To the south is Main Street and several industrial uses and to the west is underdeveloped area, an auto storage yard and retail uses, Muller said.

It was at one time a junk yard, he said.

The developer's attorney, Bob Smith, referred to the project as "a baby logistics warehouse."

"This might be the smallest logistics center that I've represented in five or 10 years, but it's a nice little one," he said.

READ: 'Business is back': Here’s who’s filling retail space, warehouses in Central Jersey

Paul Brown, a partner and founder of Insite Property Group, a nationwide developer of logistics facilities, said the location was chosen because of its close proximity to interstates without passing through any residential zones, and it also backs up to the Raritan Bay, so the building can be orientated so no logistics operations or trucks will be exposed to the main road or any residents.

Insite plans to own and operate the facility, he said.

Although most of Insite's projects operate two shifts, six or seven days a week, Brown requested access to the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although it's not likely that would be needed.

He said he expects to have one tenant in the facility, although there could be more. No tenant had yet been secured for the site.

Muller said the property consists of 24 small lots, which will be consolidated.

The facility would have 90 parking spaces, 13 loading spaces and 29 trailer storage stalls. The project includes a dedicated left turn lane into the site from Main Street. Trucks will enter the facility via Scott Avenue, which will be improved.

Traffic engineer Craig Peregoy a principal with Dynamic Traffic, said what really shines about the project is the ability to get all the traffic up to Interstate 287, the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 440 and none of it will really come through Sayreville.

"The only traffic coming into town is if you have an employee who lives in town," he said. "It's a perfect location from a traffic perspective."

Two more warehouses were approved nearby on Lower Main Street in South Amboy.

SA 101 Main Street Urban Renewal was approved to construct a 285,742-square-foot warehouse at 101 Main St.

South Amboy also approved plans for a separate warehouse at an adjacent property at 111 Main St. The project calls for construction of a 152,000-square-foot distribution center.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Lower Main Street in Sayreville and South Amboy getting three more warehouses

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Amboy, NJ
Government
Sayreville, NJ
Government
City
South Amboy, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Business
City
Sayreville, NJ
South Amboy, NJ
Business
PennLive.com

Man missing after his boat is found at N.J. beach town

Authorities in Monmouth County asked for help from the public to find a 54-year-old man whose boat was found at Sandy Hook earlier this week. Richard O’Day, a Rumson resident, was apparently last seen Sunday, May 1, according to information from his family that was shared by police Wednesday on social media.
RUMSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Street Shuts Down For Outdoor Summer Dining

A busy stretch of Union County roadway will soon be shut down for outdoor summer dining, officials said. Maple Street in Summit will be closed in both directions from Springfield Avenue to the nearest alleyways starting Thursday, May 5, Summit Communications Chief Amy Cairns said. The decision comes following a...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Warehouses#The Warehouse#New Jersey Turnpike#Beacon Metal Scrap Co
94.5 PST

This is the Most Expensive Apartment in Princeton NJ

About a month ago, I moved back to New Jersey after spending three years in living in Central Pennsylvania. As soon as I knew I was moving back, I threw myself into a frenzy trying to find a place to live, either in Central Jersey, South(ish) Jersey, or Northeast Philadelphia.
PRINCETON, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

480
Followers
621
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy