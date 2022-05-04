Marlborough educator is selected state's Outstanding Principal of the Year

MARLBOROUGH — Educators don't get into teaching to win awards. In fact, Ron Sanborn said he got into teaching with just one goal in mind.

"I didn't come into the profession for anything except doing what is in the best interest for my students," said Sanborn, who is principal at Jaworek Elementary School.

However, educators can get awards and Sanborn recently won a major one: He was named the Thomas C. Passios Outstanding Principal of the Year by the Massachusetts School Administrators Association.

"I found out earlier in April, MSAA President Julie Vincentsen called me and told me I had won the award," Sanborn said. "It was nothing short of extremely humbling. To help students and to be recognized by your colleagues for that quality, it is very humbling."

The Passios award is given to a principal who has succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession, according to the MSAA website. Candidates are nominated by other MSAA members, and a committee selects one candidate based on several criteria.

Sanborn has been principal at Jaworek for the past seven years, having previously worked as a teacher and administrator in Somerville, Arlington, Natick, North Attleborough and Westborough. Sanborn described working in education as being one of the most challenging jobs, but also one that can be very rewarding.

"There are few professions where you can make the biggest change at a building level, to be able to support students, staff and their families," Sanborn said. "To be at your best, you have to have your priorities in order. The first is your family, the second is health and wellness, and the third is that this a job and the first two have to take precedent over the third. Without having the first two in order, you can't give 100% to the job."

COVID-19 was a difficult time for everybody, but particularly for educators. They had to adapt to new styles of teaching as schools became virtual, and develop solutions to constantly evolving problems caused by the pandemic.

"We developed technology in 10 weeks that maybe would have taken 10 years, because we had no choice," Sanborn said. "It was a very reactive time, like standing in quicksand, always waiting to see what would happen next."

Sanborn said that with students returning to school this year, challenges have persisted. And that has continued a tumultuous time for educators, one in which teamwork and collaborative efforts have become even more critical for school success.

"This year, the challenges have been even more significant for some students," Sanborn said. "Some of our students haven't been in a school building in two years, and that has placed a lot of importance on social and emotional wellness inside the classroom."

Sanborn will be leaving Jaworek at the end of the school year. On April 26, it was announced that he would become Marlborough's new director of elementary curriculum and instruction.

“I want to thank Superintendent Michael Bergeron, Mary Murphy, Jodi O’Bryant for their continued support, as well as the support of my elementary colleagues," Sanborn said during a School Committee meeting that day. "We’ve done some great work together, and I look forward in this new position and opportunity to continue that work.”

According to Bergeron, Sanborn will be succeeded at Jaworek Elementary by Rupal Patel, who is currently the supervisor of remote learning for Marlborough Public Schools.